Amanda Seyfried denounced that she was pressured to film nude at the age of 19: “I felt disgusted”

Amanda Seyfried denounced that she suffered pressure to shoot nude at the age of 19. – Credits: @Instagram: Amandaseyfried

The movement #MeToo and those over 60 accusations of sexual abuse and rape against the film producer Harvey Weinstein resulted in a wave of solidarity and sisterhood throughout the world. As a result of the court case, which sentenced the defendant to 23 years in prison, a series of testimonies that revealed a recurring reality on filming sets, although with different protagonists. Recently, Amanda Seyfried also spoke about an uncomfortable situation that she experienced when she was only 19 years old.

Seyfried rose to world fame with heavy girls (mean girls)a film in which she played one of the “plastics”, Karen Smith. The young woman had “the gift” of predicting when it was going to rain through sensations in her breasts, a peculiarity of her character that led to bullying towards the actress by several viewers of the film. “They asked me if I could predict the weather. I felt really grossed out by that. she was 18 years old and it was just disgusting,” he said, in dialogue with the magazine marie claire last May.

Amanda Seyfried played Karen Smith in ‘Mean girls’).

Since then, the papers rained down on him and, little by little, became one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood. She played Sophie in Mamma mia!, appeared in Ted 2 with Mark Wahlberg, starred Letters to Juliet, and even gave life to the sweet and independent Cosette in the classic film by The Miserables.

Now, at 36 years old and after almost two decades of professional experience, the protagonist of In time (The price of tomorrow) looks back to her beginnings as an actress and observes that on many occasions she felt uncomfortable, but was afraid to speak out and lose her job. “Being 19 years old and going without underwear… How did I let that happen? Oh, I know, because I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to upset anyone. I wanted to keep my job. It was for that ”, he justified, in a recent interview with the magazine Porter.

#MeToo led to a long list of actors and producers who were accused by the media -and in some cases denounced in court- for episodes of sexual harassment or abuse. Among them, the protagonist of the successful series House of Cards, Kevin Spacey, which after being denounced his participation in the last season of the series was cancelled. The comedian was also singled out Bill Cosby and the actors Dustin Hoffmann, James Franco or Ed Westwick, among others. Faced with this event, new measures began to be considered in order to guarantee the safety of workers in this industry.

Kevin Spacy starred in the series ‘House of Cards’, until its cancellation in the last season after complaints of harassment.

The debate over the presence of privacy coordinators on the set

Amanda Seyfried defended in Porter the presence of privacy coordinators on sets and filming. A debate that arose as a result of the statements of the actor of game of Thrones, Sean Beanthat considered that these figures “break the spontaneity” during filming.

For her part, the actress West Side Story (WSS), Rachel Zegler, came out in defense of the protection of workers in the audiovisual industry in certain scenes, through his Twitter account. “Intimacy coordinators establish a safe environment for actors and actresses. I was extremely grateful for what we had in WSS: educated those around me, who had years of experience,” he said. And he pointed at the actor: “Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be insecure. Wake up”.

‘West Side Story’ actress Rachel Zegler defended the presence of privacy coordinators on set. – Credits: @Twitter: @rachelzegler

Meanwhile, the international union of artists and performers SAG-AFTRA last year announced new standards for privacy coordinatorsin reference to training and education, under the motto “your story matters, you are not alone”. In addition, the organization receives and shows its willingness to denounce sexual abuse in the workplace.