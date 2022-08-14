Amanda Seyfried denounced that she was pressured to film nude at the age of 19

Since the emergence of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, many actresses have denounced abuse and inappropriate behavior in the Hollywood industry. The last one to do it was Amanda Seyfried, who revealed that she was pressured to film nude at the age of 19.

In an interview with Porter The interpreter assured that she had come out “quite unharmed” in her work, although she recalled a hard experience that she lived at the beginning of her career. “At 19, going around without underwear, are you kidding? How did I let that happen? Yes, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I had to keep my job. That’s why “, declared the artist, who did not mention in which production the events took place.

It is not the first time that Seyfried denounces the situations he had to face. In 2004 he appeared in heavy girls in the role of Karen, a character who could predict the weather with her breasts. This joke from the movie cost more than one awkward moment in real life for her, as she confessed that some men would come up to her to ask if she was going to rain. “It disgusted me. I was like 18 years old. It was just disgusting,” he admitted in an interview with Marie Claire.

Seyfried’s latest work is The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes, miniseries created by Elizabeth Meriwether that earned her an Emmy nomination. Your next project is The Crowded Roomfiction in which he will share plans with Tom Holland and Emmy Rossumamong other actors.

The day Amanda Seyfried said no to Marvel

“I turned down a superhero role once and they haven’t answered my calls ever since. And it was a huge mistake. But I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green six months out of every year,” the Mamma Mia actress joked in past statements, when she revealed that Marvel had offered her to play a green heroine.

“They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter is now really obsessed with them. A part of me wishes I had, but another part is like ‘you had a life to live’. And I don’t think she would have been happy,” she said. Although he did not say the name of the character, there are few of that style in Marvel that have had a movie, so All suspicions point to Seyfried being the first choice to play Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. Finally, this role ended up in the hands of actress Zoe Saldana.