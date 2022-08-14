“I had to keep my job,” was part of Amanda Seyfried’s statement about the pressure she suffered in the past

Since the emergence of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, many actresses have denounced abuse and inappropriate behavior in the Hollywood industry. The last to do so was amanda seyfriedwhich has revealed that She was pressured to film nude at the age of 19.

In an interview with Porter, the interpreter assured that she had come out “quite unharmed” in her work, although she recalled a hard experience she had at the beginning of her career.

It may interest you: Amanda Seyfried feared “dying” after suffering several anxiety attacks on stage

Amanda Seyfried denounces that she was pressured to shoot nude at the age of 19

“At 19 years old, going around without underwear, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Yes, I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I had to keep my job. That is why », declared the artist, who did not mention in which production the events took place.

It is not the first time that Seyfried denounces the situations he has had to face. In 2004 she appeared in heavy girls in the role of Karen, a character who could predict the weather with her breasts. This joke from the movie cost more than one awkward moment in her real life, as she confessed that some men would come up to her to ask if she was going to rain. «It disgusted me. I was like 18 years old. It was just disgusting », she admitted in an interview with Marie Claire.

Also read: Amanda Seyfried enjoyed kissing with Megan Fox

Seyfried’s latest work is The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes, a miniseries created by Elizabeth Meriwether that earned him an Emmy nomination. Her next project is The Crowded Room, a fiction in which she will share shots with Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum, among other actors.

(c) 2022 Europe Press. Redistribution and rebroadcasting of this content without your express prior consent is expressly prohibited.