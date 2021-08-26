Amanda Seyfried, do you remember which famous TV series you starred in?

Angelic face and ethereal beauty, Amanda Seyfried is today one of the most talented actresses in American cinema: do you remember which famous TV series she starred in?

Angelic face and ethereal beauty, the talented Amanda Seyfried is today an immensely talented actress, a real movie star. This year she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress with “Mank”. Originally from Allentown, born in 1985, she began to approach the world of entertainment by working as a model. The first roles came in the 2000s, when he took part in some famous soap operas. The movie “Mean Girl” was certainly her springboard, but, at the same time, Amanda Seyfried starred in a really famous and beloved TV series: remember which one?

Talent to sell, capable of playing both light and dramatic roles. Just think of “Mamma mia!”, In which she was also noted for her exceptional singing skills. But also to “Chloe – Between seduction and deception” and “In Time”. A series of extraordinary films and a career always on the crest of the wave. Amanda Seyfried is certainly one of the most acclaimed faces in Hollywood. Do you remember in which famous TV series we had already seen it?

She was very young, but she managed to conquer the public with her magnetic charm while only appearing through some flash backs. Amanda Seyfried played the role of Lily Kane in the iconic “Veronica Mars”. She played the role of the best friend of the protagonist, around whose murder the whole plot of the show rests. That performance demonstrated to the public the immense talent of Amanda Seyfried later confirmed by her exceptional film career. An actress with a capital “A”, no doubt about it!

And you, did you remember the beautiful Amdanda Seyfried as Lily Kane? It certainly remained in the hearts of the public!