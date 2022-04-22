Amanda Seyfried embodies a fascinating plot of ambition and fraud in “The Dropout” « Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

By Victoria Ojam-Telam

the renowned actress Amanda Seyfried stars in “The Dropout”the series that arrived last Thursday on the platform Star+ in whiche embodies the controversial Elizabeth Holmes, the young woman who in real life established herself as the “Steve Jobs of biotechnology” when she promised to create an almost miraculous method of complete and non-invasive blood diagnosis that ended up earning her a conviction for massive fraud.

“I think we are fascinated by these stories of rise and fall. When we are complicit in someone’s escalation, we all have a certain responsibility for who is successful and who is not.explained in dialogue with Télam and other international media the interpreter nominated last year for an Oscar for her role in “Mank”, about this real fact that at times seems to surpass fiction.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” narrates the plot of ambition and deceit that in 2015 set the eyes of the planet on Silicon Valley, that region of California that abounds in technological startups and young people with dreams of greatness in the business world.

Twelve years had passed since Holmes, a former Stanford University student, decided to use her savings to found Theranos, a company specializing in the field of clinical laboratories. With increasing notoriety and prominent investors, her guarantee was to develop a portable diagnostic kit that would comprehensively analyze a small blood sample without the use of syringes, something that terrified her herself.

The years passed and his plans never came to fruition. “We are getting closer” and “I need more funds” were the excuses that the CEO of the company used when the market and interests were pressing. At that time, Holmes was already a billionaire recognized by Forbes magazine, but he didn’t expect his own employees to turn the tables overnight.

Finally, in 2018, she was prosecuted along with her partner and COO of the firm, Ramesh Balwani, played by the British Naveen Andrews, better known as Sayid Jarrah in the successful “Lost”. The trial that she began for fraud ended last January when she was found guilty, for which she could face 20 years in prison.

Perhaps it is the halo of mystery that surrounds it, the concern about how it fell into a spiral of lies, how sensitive the medical issue is for the public, or all of that together, which makes this television adaptation a tempting content and It’s hard to give up halfway.

It is this confused trajectory that Meriwether -also a screenwriter for the sitcom “New Girl”- captures in the eight episodes that make up “The Dropout”: “I think my job is not to judge the characters, but to try to understand them on an emotional level.“, He assured in an exclusive conversation with this agency.

From the field of acting, Seyfried agreed with the showrunner of the series, noting that “all humans are very complex and you can always find some good things and empathize with most of them.”

“I focused on playing her in a human way, on finding things in her that mattered to me, but by the time he was approaching his decision making, I felt very conflicted. It’s my job to get to know the characters without prejudice, and in this case I felt close to her.”, confessed the actress, previously known for her roles in “Mean Girls” (2004) and “Mamma Mia!” (2008).

From this position, Seyfried maintained his belief that Holmes “got into this with the best intentions”, although he does not know “at what point everything turned around”.

Indeed, the story begins with an innocent Elizabeth, with the genuine desire to create this machine that would democratize the early detection of diseases in a country where access to health is a right for few. At some point, the need to stay afloat clouded everything, but “The Dropout” doesn’t let the full weight of the scam fall on her.

“I like to pose questions and not provide easy answers. She was central to this story, but there are also a lot of capitalist players, and the way business, science and technology work together is something to examine”Meriwether delved into the proposal.

The expected but at some point unfair reaction against Holmes as the only person responsible for the fraud materialized in a wave of expressions of a macho nature about the participation of women in Silicon Valley, a universe ruled by men in which she had managed to be a reference for many other applicants.

“It generated bad repercussions and complicated the situation for other women who wanted to be taken seriously in biotech, but I hope that there will be more nuances when it comes to seeing it. At the time of her it was incredible to see this passionate and extremely intelligent woman rise up and move all the men out of her way, to be heard, ”said Seyfried.

“Now he has to take responsibility for his mistakes, but I hope it is not about who is a man or a woman but about the facts”said the actress.

For the interpreter, in the attraction to these stories the disappointment with the idols weighs above all things: “These people do not reach the top without help, I think they we are rather captivated to discover that it is not just one person. We want to believe in them and in the things that seem possible to us, sometimes at any cost.” abounded

“Fraud is a very strange thing, because fraudsters go a long way until they are found out, and there is a certain satisfaction in seeing how they fall, because they took advantage of everyone. At least that’s how I feel when I look at this stuff, because it’s really fascinating,” she concluded.

“The Dropout”, which already has three episodes available, It has in its cast other renowned figures such as Stephen Fry, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Alan Ruck and Kurtwood Smith.the more.