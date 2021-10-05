Amanda Seyfried: filmography, biography and curiosities about the Mamma Mia actress

Actress, singer and model: Amanda Seyfried (Oh mama!) is one of those actresses who do sympathy. She is the daughter of a therapist and a pharmacist, who have transmitted to her the passion for theater and the spotlight: from an early age she began acting and modeling (she also appeared on the cover of three books by Francine Pascal).

Amanda Seyfried: boyfriend and private life

Since 2015 it has been linked to Thomas Sadoski, with whom he had a daughter. On March 12, 2017 they got married in great secrecy and moved to a farm in north Manhattan at the beginning of the year: “We have cats, sheep, horses and dogs. When I go to Los Angeles I stay at my sister’s house, but the farm is what I now consider to be my real home. The right place to raise a child“, he confided to Grace.





Some time ago he declared to Allure to be on treatment for 11 years with a drug to treat depression and anxiety: “I will never stop taking it, although I have been taking the minimum dose for a long time, whether it is now placebo or not, I do not want to risk“In the past she was convinced that she had a tumor to the head: “I did an MRI and the neurologist sent me to the psychiatrist. A mental illness is something that people view differently than other disorders. Less seriously, but they shouldn’t: just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there“.

Luckily as the years go by and growing obsessive thoughts and fears are much less marked compared to a time: “Knowing that a lot of fears are not based on reality really helps me“.

It started out as model at eleven years and in 2000 she became part of the great world of soap operas (we saw her in This is how the world goes around And The valley of the pines). At least, until his film debut, which happened with the teenage comedy Mean Girls, where she plays the freak of the group. Success then comes in Oh Mama!, where he demonstrates his singing skills alongside Meryl Streep.

All Amanda Seyfried’s films, from first to last!