Amanda Seyfried: from her new role as a con artist, to her vision of the Oscar and the role she hopes to always see with her daughter

A young woman, an idea, a place and a mantra. elizabeth holmes she left her studies at Stanford where she was studying chemical engineering because, inspired by the creations of Steve Jobsthought of a concept that, according to his ambitious vision, it had the potential to change the way America was going to access healthcare.

Holmes had created a small blood collection device with which it was enough to prick the finger only once to get a drop. It would then be analyzed in an infamous machine called Edison, which promised to deliver accurate results in a few minutes.

Instant analysis and a minimally invasive procedure. A proposal that Holmes made to a professor of medicine at the university who, with terse words, assured him that it would never work. “It’s a matter of basic science,” he explained to the then student. In a successful story of overcoming, that objection would have been the heroine’s first stumbling block on her way to glory. In Holmes’s, it was the warning not heard in time.

“Elizabeth Holmes remains an enigma to me,” declares Seyfried AP

The stubborn young woman did not give up and, after leaving Stanford, she moved to the paradise of the entrepreneurs: Silicon Valley, where he secured funding for what, in 2003, would be his own big company, Theranos. therapy, diagnosis and Yoda’s mantra that was attached to the company: “Do it or don’t do it, but don’t try it”.

The same teacher who rejected his idea made a caveat: “We are talking about science: we are always trying”. Again, Holmes did not listen and managed to persuade investors to put Edison at the fingertips of millions of individuals. The problems started when the machine started giving inaccurate results or to break a few minutes after entering the drop, catastrophes that, for years, were hidden inside doors.

Elizabeth Holmes, the Silicon Valley fraud

With that deep voice that was the subject of discussion, his turtlenecks (turtlenecks) inspired by Steve Jobs, his red lipstick and intimidating gaze, Holmes was not going to let anyone tell him that his invention had failed.

And that was nothing less than the kick to one of the biggest scams in Silicon Valley, a blow to women who sought to succeed in biotechnology, a field monopolized by men. Covered in what could not reveal “industrial secrets” of the company, Holmes tried to cover the sun with his hands. His device just didn’t work.

The rise and fall of Holmes, who this year was found guilty of fraudwas investigated by the journalist of The Wall Street JournalJohn Carreyrou, who published an article exposing the former CEO through testimonials from Theranos employees, and who went on to edit the gripping book bad-blood which served as material for Alex Gibney’s great documentary, Bleeding out Silicon Valley.

This Thursday, on the Star+ streaming platform, the first three episodes (of eight) of The Dropout , Elizabeth Meriwether’s Holmes fiction, based on the Rebecca Jarvis podcast of the same name.

Its protagonist is amanda seyfried, who also produces the series that stands out in the microclimate of biographical stories with a great mood management and an extraordinary interpretation of its main actress. In addition, The Dropout sheds light, right from the first episode, on Holmes’s complex relationship with Sunny Balwani, his partner and partner, personified by the formerlost Naveen Andrewsa key figure in Theranos’ journey, whose dynamics with the businesswoman remain unknown. “Elizabeth is an enigma for me, and I studied her a lot,” Seyfried confessed to LA NACION in an exclusive interview.

Seyfried alongside Naveen Andrews in the new Star+ series Star+

The actress who made her film debut in 2004 with heavy girls and that last year he received a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Manck, by David Fincher She wasn’t afraid of the challenge of playing an impostor promoting herself as a science woman who had broken the glass ceiling, when in fact she was hurting a long fight. “I think she wanted to survive at all costs in the field she was in and that’s why she kept so many secrets from the world, but I still don’t know who she is”adds the actress who, via Zoom, spoke with this medium about the risks of wanting to imitate a figure when a biopic is made, the turnaround her career had after being nominated for the Academy Award, and about how proud she feels of having formed part of a key film for pop culture as heavy girls. “I know that in 10 years, when my daughter turns 15, we will see her and he’s going to love it, that’s what the classics have”, he assures.

-How did you approach the character of Elizabeth? Because I imagine it could be easy to fall into imitation, I remember your interpretation of Marion Davies in Manck, in which you captured its essence in a beautiful way; in this case you also avoided mimesis…

-Yes, it is that I knew from the first moment I spoke with the creator of the series, Elizabeth Meriwether, that there was no point in trying to imitate her because the series is based on a real person, on some real events, and our task was to dramatize that, but try to make it feel as real as possible, even if it had touches of humor.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes Star+

-Yes, beyond the theme, comic vignettes are perceived

-That’s because life is funny, life has humour. So even though we took that into account, I wanted my performance to feel as real as possible, because that’s how you impact people. With Liz we make a great team, we see many things in the same way and I am sure that the version of the story that we did, and my version as an actress of Elizabeth is the version that I always wanted to show.

-You said that Elizabeth Holmes is still an enigma for you after having investigated her so much. What was it you were hoping to find and why do you think she remains so mysterious?

– I think she’s still an enigma because she’s incredibly good at hiding who she is. Really. Perhaps it does it to survive, which is what we all do, we show one part to the world and hide another as a way of adapting to the environment. That gives us a sense of security. In Elizabeth’s case, there must be a reason why we still don’t quite know who she is.

Amanda Seyfried talks to LA NACION about her performance in The Dropout

-It is interesting that Elizabeth’s characteristic voice was not the axis of your performance, you only use it at key moments, was that to allude to her imposition?

-Yes, that decision we made it was totally deliberate. The idea was that we get to know Elizabeth in her early days, her beginnings in the company and her studies. I knew it was a very good choice to expose her voice in the middle of the road, because you want to be with her, and at the same time you don’t…

-What is the transition?

– We seek to generate greater impact, which is like a coup, because everything depends on where you decide to place each thing throughout history, and I think we did a great job on that front. It was also really fun trying to do the voice, because I did the same process that I think Elizabeth did: use it only in situations that warranted it. Or at least that’s how I think it happened (laughs).

Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout Star+

-How did your career change after being nominated for an Oscar last year for Mank? Does a change really take place or is it part of the myth?

-No, something changes, yes. It really impacted my career. It was very big what generated that nomination. Thanks to her I got this role in The Dropout, because I am convinced that it came to me thanks to Manck, out there not because of the nomination itself, but because at least it increased the chances that I would be the one to play Elizabeth, and for that I couldn’t feel more fortunate.

-It also placed you in another place as an actress…

-Of course, because I believe that every opportunity they give me generates another, and so on, and I feel that Mank It made me shine again, at least for a while, and I got great characters that I hadn’t gotten before. Now I get to play amazing people and I’m happy with the jobs I’m getting, I’m so excited about them all.

-And what does it feel like to be part of a cultural phenomenon like heavy girls?

Amanda Seyfried remembers her debut in Mean Girls in dialogue with LA NACION

– Look, it’s very crazy, because I was 17 years old when I filmed it!

-17!?

-Yes! I didn’t even know how to make a movie! It was the first time I came across a camera for a film. It’s amazing, I love the movie and I have fun every time I see it, I would like to take the credit but I was just another player in a brilliant story. When my daughter is 15, 10 years from now, she’s going to see it, and that’s great, because it is already a classic and will continue to be.