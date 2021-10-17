Amanda Seyfried got married (in secret)

No guests, the campaign as a backdrop. Amanda Seyfried he wanted his wedding like this: intimate and country. And, of course, secret. The actress she said “yes” to Thomas Sadoski in surprise, before the two welcome their first child.

The new husband, a guest of the The Late Late Show. “We fled to the countryside, just the two of us and a priest. And we did this thing. “

The doubts that the two were husband and wife, on the other hand, had been circulating for a few days, since the actress had been photographed with a wedding ring on her finger. And now it’s official.

“It was great,” added the actor, “You are the person I love, admire and respect most in the world.”

Loading... Advertisements

Among them was a real one love at first sight, shot on the set of The Last Word. They have never stopped since. First the announcement of the engagement, last September, then that of the pregnancy. And now that of marriage.

All that remains is to become parents, and judging by Amanda’s baby bump it should be close. «Becoming a father is the thing that makes me happiest in the world and at the same time it is the thing that the more it terrifies meThomas said. And the future mother agrees: “I’m excited, I can’t wait to be a mother.”

The happy event shouldn’t be long, at least judging by the actress’s belly. Soon he will be able to repeat the same things to his son, looking him in the eye.