Amanda Seyfried: her style slips commented by Giusi Ferré

No.There is no beneficial cause that does not see it deployed, be it the fundraiser “A Laugh Comedy to Support Children Affected by War” as a complicated engagement in the world of dogs.

This does her credit, but at least apparently it doesn’t make her an exciting character. What intrigues is the cowboy pose that she often likes to take, firmly on her legs. All she needs is the revolver for a match at the Ok Corral.

Unfinished (2019) “Never make a horrible dress. Someone could buy it ”was the wise admonition of Jean Patou, the sublime French couturier. As evidenced by the sad fate of Amanda Seyfried, who cannot resist flourishes.

Wild (2019) A little bit of a beach, a little bit of a savannah, between spotted faux leather and nude sandals. Instead, this willing actress is in Los Angeles at the Dog Première of the Art of Racing in the Rain. Whatever it is.

Schoolgirl (2019) Black and white, tight but pleated, boots but no socks. Isn’t it a little late to dress up as a bad girl? (In Los Angeles for a war fundraiser for children).

Loading... Advertisements Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

Neo savage (2010) All laces, encrustations, cuts and scraps, she looks like a Jane of the forests just escaped from a bronze and gold living room (Beverly Hills, Gran Gala dei Golden Globe Awards).

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED