Amanda Seyfried hid pregnancy while filming “Mank ‘” – with which she is nominated for an Oscar

During the filming of Mank, Amanda Seyfried he hid his pregnancy, but it wasn’t easy at all!

The 35-year-old actress revealed that it was difficult to shoot the film – which it just earned well ten 2021 Oscar nominations – while pregnant:

“I am so happy because I love my son but I was so sick“, he told during the Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live.

“The weekend before one of the big scenes where I don’t actually have any lines … I thought it would be a little easier [anche] knowing I was supposed to be in the makeup chair at 3:30 one of the following days“, has continued.

“I’ve been in bed all weekend thinking I didn’t think I could do it. I couldn’t feel bad and work with David Fincher and play Marion Davies at the same time“.

The only person on set that he knew was pregnant was costume designer Trish Summerville:

“I’m four and a half weeks pregnant, I shouldn’t say anything but I’m swollen and can only eat cream cheese!“, Seyfried confided to the costume designer.

However, all the effort paid off in an extraordinary way. Among the 10 Oscar nominations, there is also her for Best Supporting Actress!

The film follows screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, played by Gary Oldman, as he works on the screenplay of the masterpiece of cinema history. Citizen Kane in 1930s Hollywood.

Amanda and her husband Thomas Sadoski, whom she married in 2017, have a 4-year-old daughter Nina and Thomas who was born last September, who we can say has already unknowingly debuted in front of the camera.

