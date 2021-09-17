Amanda Seyfried in Guardians of the Galaxy? That’s why the actress turned down a role in the Marvel movie

Amanda Seyfried, American actress, singer and model, recently appeared in the masterpiece Mank, from David Fincher, released at the end of 2020 on Netflix, giving an extraordinary and surprising interpretation. Starting as a model, since she was very young, also appearing on the covers of some books as a teenager, she participates in numerous soap operas that make her gain popularity in the sector. The film debut takes place in 2004 with Mean Girls, teen comedy that launched actresses like Rachel McAdams And Lindsay Lohan, and from which she began her career as an actress, subsequently participating in numerous successful TV series such as Veronica Mars and also appearing on well-known shows such as Dr. House And CSI After the HBO series Big Love, where he starred for 44 episodes, achieves success with the musical Oh Mama!. Between horror films, thrillers, and romantics, Seyfried proves to be a versatile actress capable of interpreting the most diverse and brilliant roles, but there is one role in particular for which the actress regrets having turned down.

Calculation errors for Amanda Seyfried

The known and appreciated Guardians of the Galaxy, of which the special on Disney + scheduled for December 2022, Seyfried revealed that she had been offered a main part in Guardians of the Galaxy, with which she would also enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But not only that, because the character he played appeared, as well as in the two films of Guardians of the Galaxy, also in Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame and in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. Not to mention the consensus and success of the films by James Gunn. The part that had been offered to her was precisely that of Gamora.

“I didn’t want to be part of a Marvel movie that could turn out to be a flop“, Said the actress during the Chatter Awards podcast. “The script was great, my choice to decline was based only on the fact that I didn’t want to be identified with a character: when you play the lead in a movie as Guardians of the Galaxy, you have to be ready to be seen for years as that character, and if it turns out to be a flop, even more so. Hollywood is ruthless. I was afraid, I didn’t feel like it“. It is always difficult from a script on paper to understand what the result will be on the big screen, and Amanda Seyfried’s was an understandable miscalculation.

