Amanda Seyfried: in «Mamma Mia2» she finds her ex Dominic Cooper

Catherine Hardwicke who directed her in Little Red Riding Hood calls her, in praise, a pet. All instinct, sincerity and boldness. He says what he thinks, and you never know what he thinks. Amanda Seyfried the perfect interpreter of modernity. And we love that the prequel sequel to the musical film that launched it, Mamma Mia! became Mamma Mia. Here we go again (in the room from September 6), you present her again in the role of the sunny Sophy, the daughter of Meryl Streep who plays Donna. Not only that, this time the American actress also turns out to be the niece of 72-year-old Cher with a platinum blonde bob and still a great desire to sing. The film tells what happens after Sophie and Sky’s wedding party, but also, with flashbacks, how that wedding came about. That is who they were and what kind of story they had with Donna the characters of Sam, Bill and Harry, the three possible fathers of Sophy that we see young and then in an over version.

Mom Amanda Seyfried grew up in the era of liquid love. She didn’t have too many problems if in the sequel she found herself in a couple, ten years later, with her ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper-Sky. Love blossomed on set in 2008, but the relationship didn’t last long. With the actress who disconsolately declared: I am beginning to believe that I cannot keep a love for more than two years. Fortunately, Thomas Sadoski, 42 years old – ten years older than her – arrived to make her change her mind, with whom she secretly married after an escape to the countryside, shortly before giving birth to their daughter (born in March 2017). Amanda to tell that at the beginning he did not take well the idea of ​​seeing her again with Cooper, again in love on the set, and she who is also expecting a child from him: He was jealous, but he has no reason to worry, she reassures him . When in doubt, Cooper also uses diplomacy: Now married, she has a beautiful baby girl. We knew working together would remind us of the atmosphere of the past, but I know his family, and besides, his mother was always there, he told The Mirror. The film, a cinematic version of the musical of the same name, once again makes people dance in the chair to the music of Abba.





My love, My life Singing My Love, My Life paired with Meryl Streep and Lily James who plays Younger Woman was the most exciting thing, says the American actress who with the usual alienating candor confesses her phobias: more than gas and closed spaces she fears live performances. It scares me that something out of my control might happen. And so I flee from talk shows and theaters. irrational, but nerves are nerves and hormones are hormones. To keep anxiety at bay, she found a much more effective remedy than drugs: talk to her mom about it. Amanda Seyfried daughter of her time, the mother is the best friend of most girls today. But these aren't topics you'd expect from a star: after the first Mamma Mia! been in great demand. She ventured into all roles, science fiction (In Time) thriller (Disappearance), drama (The End of Love), comedy (The Big Wedding), again musical (Les Misrables). passed from the innocent and full of surprises gaze of Letters to Juliette and Dear John to the dramatic gaze of pornstar Linda Lovelace. In 2018, as well as in the musical directed by the Englishman Ol Parker, he starred in Gringo, directed by Nash Edgerton and Anon, by Andrew Niccol, a sci-fi thriller where he appears with a black bob and no veils alongside detective Clive Owen. The roots shape you.

Hates red carpets Born on December 3, 1985 in the post-industrial province of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Amanda loves the country life and hates red carpets – it’s completely unnatural to have hundreds of people screaming your name. I always feel like I have something wrong. Much of his happiness seems to come from love for animals. His Instagram account tells of a life only touched by the star system. The photos of Mamma Mia2’s premire, next to grandmother Cheer and mother Meryl Streep (few) alternating with those of the beloved real grandmother, proud of her longevity 97 !. The smile of the actor husband Sadoski in a tavern with checkered tablecloths: Comment: He’s mine. my. Lots of funny close-ups of the beloved Finn, the Australian Shepherd who follows her on all sets and has learned to stay off camera when the time comes. Also featured in the interviews: The production designer’s dog had had the puppies and I got one. He had eaten too much, I took him to the vet, as soon as I started taking care of him I realized I was doomed. That we were tied for life. my half (I Woman). And then the black and white cat, the horses, photos of carpets, bookshelves, the poster of Pocahontas, the gentle but brave and stubborn Indian girl, a lover of nature and a free spirit.