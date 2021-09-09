Amanda Seyfried in the trailer for The Appearance of Things, the new horror-thriller by Netflix

Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage, the film will arrive in streaming on the platform next April 29.

Amanda Seyfried, candidate forOscar Best Supporting Actress for the role of Marion Davies interpreted in the beautiful Mank from David Fincher, is now also the star of a new horror film titled The appearance of things, which will be available streaming on Netflix starting with the next one April 29.

Based on a novel of the same name by Elizabeth Brundage published in Italy by Bollati Boringhieri, the film is about a young woman who, with her husband and daughter, leaves Manhattan to move to a country house in the Hudson Valley: what she doesn’t know is that that house hides terrible and disturbing secrets .

These are the official trailer and plot of The Appearance of Things:

The Appearance of Things: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Loading... Advertisements

Catherine Clare reluctantly trades her life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote home in the small village of Chosen, New York, after her husband George gets a job as an art history teacher at a small university in the Hudson Valley. . Although she does her best to turn the old one into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine finds herself increasingly isolated and alone. She soon comes to sense a sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the dilapidated property and in her marriage to George.