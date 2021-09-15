Amanda Seyfried in Things Heard and Seen | Cinema

Netflix has released the first images of, thriller withdirected by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman (American Splendor) based on the novel by Elizabeth Brundage The appearance of things.

The cast also includes James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter and F. Murray Abraham.

The film will be available on the streaming platform from April 30th. You can see the images below:





The official synopsis of the novel:

One late winter afternoon in upstate New York, George Clare comes home to find his murdered wife and three-year-old daughter alone – how many hours? – in his room. He recently accepted a post as a teacher of Art History at a local college, and moved with his family to a farm that the rumors of the village want to be “haunted”: a few years earlier, he was at the center of another fact of blood, the death of a couple of farmers, who left three teenage children. George quickly becomes suspect number one, and while his parents try to save him from the accusations, and the sheriff searches for evidence of guilt, the town opts for supernatural intervention, which seems confirmed by strange apparitions of objects, freezing gusts of wind. The three orphaned boys soon find themselves embroiled in the mystery, as the murder took place in what was their old childhood home.

