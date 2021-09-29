Amanda Seyfried is a mother again: the second child was born

Amanda Seyfried revealed good news to his fans: his was born second child!

The star of Oh Mama! and of Mean Girls she welcomed a child with her husband and actor Thomas Sadoski.

They chose to announce the stork’s arrival through Inara’s Instagram account.

It is a charity that works to assist the little ones who live in war zones and of which they have long been supporters (Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had done the same thing at the birth of Daisy Dove, but with Unicef ).

Under a photo of the baby, the association wrote: “We are so happy to be the first to announce that they have welcomed the second child into this world“.

Amanda Seyfried and her husband then added their message: “Since our daughter’s birth three years ago, our commitment to innocent children who are so brutally affected by conflict has become one of the engines of our lives. With the birth of our son, Inara and War Child’s work became our guiding light“.

The eldest daughter mentioned by the actress was born in 2017 and is called Nina. The name of the new born is not yet known.

