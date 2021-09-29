News

Amanda Seyfried is a mother again: the second child was born

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



29 September 2020




Amanda Seyfried revealed good news to his fans: his was born second child!

The star of Oh Mama! and of Mean Girls she welcomed a child with her husband and actor Thomas Sadoski.

via GIPHY

They chose to announce the stork’s arrival through Inara’s Instagram account.

It is a charity that works to assist the little ones who live in war zones and of which they have long been supporters (Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had done the same thing at the birth of Daisy Dove, but with Unicef ).

Loading...
Advertisements

Under a photo of the baby, the association wrote: “We are so happy to be the first to announce that they have welcomed the second child into this world“.

Amanda Seyfried and her husband then added their message: “Since our daughter’s birth three years ago, our commitment to innocent children who are so brutally affected by conflict has become one of the engines of our lives. With the birth of our son, Inara and War Child’s work became our guiding light“.

The eldest daughter mentioned by the actress was born in 2017 and is called Nina. The name of the new born is not yet known.

ph: getty images


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

589
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
467
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
405
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
405
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
403
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
393
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
390
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
386
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
333
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top