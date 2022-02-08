Amanda Seyfried is Elizabeth Holmes in the trailer for the new Hulu series

Searchlight Pictures has streamed the official trailer of The Dropoutthe new series distributed by Hulu starring a magnetic Amanda Seyfriedhere in the role of Elizabeth Holmesthe famous entrepreneur who at the time of her success was even compared to Steve Jobs, but in recent years quickly fell out of favor.

The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her companyTheranos, in an incredible story of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. “Elizabeth Holmes, who was once called the ‘new Steve Jobs’, built an empire and then watched it crumble right before her eyes after being allegation of gigantic fraud. Through Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes claimed to have developed an unprecedented technology for carrying out blood tests, which is more accurate and less invasive.

It was later discovered that many of his claims were false and that, in fact, he was defrauding multiple customers. Having become a billionaire over the years and accused along with CEO and chief operating officer Ramesh ‘Sunny’, she is indicted for large-scale fraud and sentenced to pay a $ 500,000 fine and return 18.9 million shares of the company, of which however, he remains the CEO.

A few years ago the biopic about Elizabeth Holmes was announced, directed by Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) and in the role of Holmes Jennifer Lawrence, but following the accusations brought against the entrepreneur and the convictions, the project was set aside.

Below is the synopsis of the new show that will debut on the Hulu platform on March 3, 2022: Money. Love. Tragedy. Deceit. The Dropout series is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an incredible tale of ambition and fame in which everything has gone terribly wrong. How did the youngest billionaire in the world manage to lose everything in the blink of an eye?