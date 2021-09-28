Amanda Seyfried is the touch of class of the week for Giusi Ferré

C.hi does not remember the girl revelation of Oh mama!, who, surrounded by overwhelming stars, conquered the audience with her soprano voice? It is one of the characteristics of Amanda Seyfried, 34-year-old actress, with a teenage face, who at 11 was already posing as a model.

Although she found time to marry actor Thomas Sadoski and have two children, the second born less than two months ago.

Almost simultaneously, if the pandemic had not upset all programming, with the release of Mank, the highly anticipated film about that hell of jealousy and money that is Hollywood (from December 4 on Netflix).

Color If it has to be pastel, let it be with absolute conviction. Like this candy pink, which softens the style but underlines the radical choice of a bon chic, bon genre style.

Sleeves Soft and swaying, they have the shape of an inverted corolla that gives elegance to the bodice. So original in its sobriety that it can do without even the usual neckline.

Movement This dress is simply not snug. A play of folds on the hips emphasize a harmonious 1950s amphora shape, enhanced by the shortness of the skirt.

Décolletées A great classic, with this elongated shape and the stiletto heels that the pinkish beige hue full of seduction (January 2020, Press Conference Lancôme in Tokyo).

