News

Amanda Seyfried is the touch of class of the week for Giusi Ferré

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

C.hi does not remember the girl revelation of Oh mama!, who, surrounded by overwhelming stars, conquered the audience with her soprano voice? It is one of the characteristics of Amanda Seyfried, 34-year-old actress, with a teenage face, who at 11 was already posing as a model.

Although she found time to marry actor Thomas Sadoski and have two children, the second born less than two months ago.

Almost simultaneously, if the pandemic had not upset all programming, with the release of Mank, the highly anticipated film about that hell of jealousy and money that is Hollywood (from December 4 on Netflix).

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried in January 2020, at the Lancôme Press Conference in Tokyo (photo Getty Images).

Color If it has to be pastel, let it be with absolute conviction. Like this candy pink, which softens the style but underlines the radical choice of a bon chic, bon genre style.

Sleeves Soft and swaying, they have the shape of an inverted corolla that gives elegance to the bodice. So original in its sobriety that it can do without even the usual neckline.

Movement This dress is simply not snug. A play of folds on the hips emphasize a harmonious 1950s amphora shape, enhanced by the shortness of the skirt.

Loading...
Advertisements

Receive news and updates
on the latest beauty trends
directly in your mail

For you immediately as a gift
YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

Décolletées A great classic, with this elongated shape and the stiletto heels that the pinkish beige hue full of seduction (January 2020, Press Conference Lancôme in Tokyo).

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

554
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
447
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
371
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
370
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
368
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
357
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
356
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
352
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
269
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top