Amanda Seyfried joins the cast of the Apple TV + series

Apple TV+ revealed that Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried will star opposite Tom Holland. The Crowded Rooman anthology produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, with Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) as a writer and executive producer.

The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspiring stories from those who have successfully struggled with and learned to live with mental illness. The 10-episode first season is a thriller based on a portion of Goldsman’s own life, and inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

Seyfried will play Rya, a clinical psychologist facing the most challenging case of her career. She can’t help but put her patients first as she tries to balance her life as a single mother.

Holland will star in the title role as Danny Sullivan and will serve as executive producer alongside Goldsman. Kornel Mundruczo (Pieces of a Woman) will serve as director and executive producer on the first season.