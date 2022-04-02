Amanda Seyfried Joins Tom Holland in ‘The Crowded Room’ Series

New series are coming this 2022. Waiting is “The Crowded Roomwhich will air this year on AppleTV+and will feature, in addition to the already confirmed Tom Holland, with the actress Amanda Seyfried among the leading roles.

It is a seasonal anthology, produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, with Akiva Goldsman, winner of an Oscar for the film “A Beautiful Mind”, as executive producer and screenwriter.

At the moment, the premiere date of the series is unknown. AppleTV+.

What roles do Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland play?

In this original anthology of the apple streaming service, Tom Holland plays Danny Sullivan, but he also plays another role outside of fiction: that of executive producer alongside Goldsman, as announced AppleTV+ in a press release.

For his part, in the first season of “The Crowded RoomAmanda Seyfried will play Rya, a clinical psychologist facing the most challenging case of her career. She can’t help but put her patients first while trying to balance her life as a single mother.

Synopsis for “The Crowded Room”

“The Crowded Room” is an anthology series that will explore inspiring stories of those who have successfully struggled with and learned to live with mental illness. The 10-episode first season of the anthology is a gripping thriller, based on a portion of Goldsman’s own life, and inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes.

As for the protagonists of “The Crowded Room“, Tom Holland is enjoying the success left by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” while promoting “Uncharted” and is immersed in a film inspired by Fred Astaire. Amanda Seyfried, meanwhile, was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Mank” and will soon play Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout.”

New Apple TV+ Productions

This series joins a growing lineup of Apple Originals to be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” the soon-to-release limited series based on the heartwarming novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback.

Other upcoming titles coming up in AppleTV+ are “Masters of the Air”, the psychological thriller “Surface”, the comedy “High Desert (starring Patricia Arquette), the drama “City on Fire (inspired by the homonymous novel) and “Mrs. American Pie” (starring Kristen Wieg).

