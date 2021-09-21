Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer

Amanda Seyfried stars in a drama called A Mouthful of Air. The Oscar-nominated actress for Mank plays the part of a mother haunted by the past.

2021 was a lucky year for Amanda Seyfried, which someone will always remember as the daughter of Meryl Streep in Oh Mama! The actress received her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Mank. We will soon see her, in a starring role, in a drama film entitled A Mouthful Of Air which arrives in US theaters on October 29th and of which the trailer has just been released.

In A Mouthful of Air Amanda Seyfried she is a happy mother and then an unhappy mother. To play her husband is Finn Wittrock, which we remember in several seasons of American Horror Story and in the first season of Ratched. We are used to seeing him in slightly crazy characters, so it makes us strange to find him in the part of a normal and loving person. In the cast of the film there are also Paul Giamatti, Amy Irving, Jennifer Carpenter And Michael Gaston. The direction and the screenplay are by Amy Koppelman, here in his debut behind the camera.

This is the official synopsis of A Mouthful of Air: