She went to live in the countryside and a few days ago she became a mother. Amanda Seyfried is no longer the insecure girl of the past but a diva with clear ideas.

The first time I met Amanda Seyfried it was six years ago and, as well as both younger, we were both much more reckless. We were in Verona for the promotion of the film Letters to Juliet, a romantic comedy peppered with many stereotypes. She played Sophie, an aspiring journalist who, by helping an English lady (Vanessa Redgrave) find her teenage love (Franco Nero), understood many things about herself and what to look for in a man.

Fresh from the success of Oh Mama! Seyfried at the time was considered the ideal aspirant for the role of America’s new sweetheart, a position that every five years remains vacant and that she, beautiful without being overly sexy, sweet without looking too banal, seemed to be able to fill perfectly.

At the time engaged to actor Dominic Cooper, Amanda had such an unstable love life that in the piece I wrote something like: they have already recovered and given up again in the time when this newspaper will arrive in the hands of the readers ”. Which more or less happened.

The woman I found in New York is, however, proof that restlessness is now a thing of the past. Amanda, who during this interview of mine sported a big belly and began the countdown to the delivery room, a few days ago she became the mother of a child she had with the actor Thomas Sadoski, whom she met in 2015. A few weeks ago the two have yet married in great secrecy. “We fled to the countryside, just us and a priest,” he said on TV.

The occasion for which I meet the actress is the presentation of Live Irrésistible Eau de Parfum (see also page 146), the new fragrance by Givenchy, maison of which Amanda has been testimonial for perfumes since 2013.

Sitting on the sofa in the suite that hosts us with her dog curled up at her feet, Amanda is relaxed and serene. While she talks, she strokes Finn’s head and he, in response, rests his muzzle on her knees: “He’s my first dog: I’ve always been a cat lover, but the moment he entered my life, I understood that I could not do without it. Now he always comes with me everywhere, I consider him my emotional support ».

Amanda, who in the cinema always looks perfect and flawless thanks to her huge and expressive eyes, her thick eyelashes and her porcelain complexion, is even more fascinating live, because she combines the typical kindness of a girl of yesteryear with a shyness that makes of her a diva outside the box.

A few months ago, the actress and Thomas Sadoski moved to a farm in the Hudson Valley, north of Manhattan. “We have cats, sheep, horses and dogs. When I go to Los Angeles I stay at my sister’s house, but the farm is what I now consider to be my real home. The right place to raise a child ».

What kind of mother do you think she will be?

“In hand. I want to be an inspiring woman who lets herself be inspired by her child. I can’t wait: I feel I was born to be a mother ».

Was living surrounded by animals your childhood dream?

“Yup. I grew up in Pennsylvania on the outskirts of Allentown. My family was petty bourgeois, we lived in a very normal apartment. Whenever we went on vacation around the Hudson Valley, I dreamed that when I grew up I would live on a farm full of animals. At the time, I didn’t know that sooner or later I would be able to afford it. Then last year it happened: I found a house I liked and bought it. Last week we bought another goat. If it were up to me I would have even more animals ».

And how did it happen that a little girl who dreamed of a life in the countryside ended up being a model and then an actress very soon?

“I don’t know, but it happened. At 16, when I was still modeling for fun, I didn’t live it as a profession. And then I came to New York and started taking acting lessons. From there it all started: the role in Mean Girls in 2003 and then the even more important one in the Big Love series in 2006. You know the rest ».

What did acting represent for you in the beginning?

“A funny thing that allowed me to unload myself, to throw out the negativities. But above all an activity that I knew I would never get tired of and that I felt I could do all my life. Of course, there were also difficult moments: at the beginning my insecurity blocked me, I didn’t want to disappoint anyone and I was always afraid of not being up to par. Even today I have days in which going to work costs me a lot of effort, but then it passes me and I am happy with the choices I made ».

Was acting a form of therapy for you?

“Of course. I was a very anxious girl and being an actress was a tool to direct all that energy that I had and that I didn’t know how to manage. Even today it is a therapeutic activity for me: if I play a scene in which, for example, I have to cry, I just need to go back to those sensations I know so well. The best thing is to be able to let yourself go and never feel judged. It is a sensation that makes me feel great, strong ».

How does he cope with fame management and invasion of privacy?

“It’s an unpleasant aspect of my job, but if I told you I fight the demon of fame every day, I’d be lying and frankly, I’d look ridiculous. The protection of privacy is something that varies a lot, some days you feel more helpless, others you don’t even notice. Besides, I don’t live an extravagant life, I travel a lot, but in the end I always have a home to return to and many normal people who love me ».

What’s the best part of success?

“Freedom. It’s a wonderful feeling ».

Is Hollywood as competitive as it looks from the outside? And do you feel part of the dynamics of that world?

“Yes and no. That is, I am involved, but I am not always aware of it. As for competitiveness, I confess that every time another actress lands a role or Hollywood suddenly shines its spotlight on some new face, part of me wonders why they didn’t think of me and if, by chance, I was forgotten. . It’s a totally irrational reaction, but as an actress sometimes I’m afraid of losing the thing that makes me happy. And if I don’t get a role, I torment myself thinking about how good it would be for me, how good it would be for my career. Unfortunately the ego is a powerful element and sometimes keeping it at bay and managing it costs more effort than we want to admit ».

How does it keep the balance and put everything back in perspective?

“By relying on people who really love me and who have been close to me since I was 16. They are the friends and collaborators of the period in which I started working ».

How important is it not to take yourself too seriously? For example, the Live Irrésistible ad campaign sounds like a hymn to lightheartedness.

«Lightness is essential. Unfortunately, we live in times of fear, in which it is easy to be scared and it is important not to forget that we also have a carefree and childlike part within us that we too often suffocate. But that it exists ».

What, in your opinion, are the scariest things of this era?

“They range from war to global warming, to the hatred that some people have for each other. Yet they are all problems we have to deal with. Irony and lightness are the weapons I use to deal with them. In fact, the first thing I notice in people is this: humility and the ability to smile at oneself ».

In fact, I don’t see it in one of those commercials with the testimonial on duty all sulky.

“I could never play a fatal, sexy, angry woman. This is why I am happy with Live Irrésistible: what you see is me, carefree and fresh ».

What perfume do you associate with happiness?

“The smell of cake. Because it remembers my childhood and still today putting a cake in the oven makes me happy “

Photo Credits: Getty Images and Instagram (@mingey)