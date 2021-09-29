Amanda Seyfried on no to Guardians of the Galaxy | Cinema

News

Amanda Seyfried on no to Guardians of the Galaxy

It is known that, before Zoe Saldana, vying for the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy there was Amanda Seyfried.

On the occasion of the release of his film You Should Have Left – horror alongside Kevin Bacon – the actress had returned to talk about her refusal a few months ago, explaining the reasons that led her not to accept:

I think about it very often. I’m not a big spectator of Marvel movies to be honest, and I think that’s the main reason that made me say at the time “I don’t want to be green all the time. It’s really too much ”.

I remember Jennifer Lawrence telling me once about how long it took her each time to go completely blue (for the role of Mystica). I thought it was really the worst: getting on set, spending hours on the right makeup to do a couple of hours of filming… and then taking it all off again. This was the main reason why I refused at the time.

Now, on the occasion of the promotion of Mank, the actress added another reason:

I didn’t want to participate in the first Marvel flop because I said to myself, “Who would ever see a movie about a talking tree and raccoon?”. Clearly I was dead wrong. The script was fantastic, there was just the fear of being that person, that star of a giant movie that if it fails, throws you out of Hollywood. I’ve seen it happen with other actors, it was a gigantic fear of mine and I asked myself: “Is it worth it?”.

What do you think? As you would have seen Amanda Seyfried in the role of Gamora? Let us know in the comments!

