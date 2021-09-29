Amanda Seyfried on no to Guardians of the Galaxy | Cinema

It is known that, before, vying for the role of Gamora inthere was

On the occasion of the release of his film You Should Have Left – horror alongside Kevin Bacon – the actress had returned to talk about her refusal a few months ago, explaining the reasons that led her not to accept:

I think about it very often. I’m not a big spectator of Marvel movies to be honest, and I think that’s the main reason that made me say at the time “I don’t want to be green all the time. It’s really too much ”. I remember Jennifer Lawrence telling me once about how long it took her each time to go completely blue (for the role of Mystica). I thought it was really the worst: getting on set, spending hours on the right makeup to do a couple of hours of filming… and then taking it all off again. This was the main reason why I refused at the time.

Now, on the occasion of the promotion of Mank, the actress added another reason:

I didn’t want to participate in the first Marvel flop because I said to myself, “Who would ever see a movie about a talking tree and raccoon?”. Clearly I was dead wrong. The script was fantastic, there was just the fear of being that person, that star of a giant movie that if it fails, throws you out of Hollywood. I’ve seen it happen with other actors, it was a gigantic fear of mine and I asked myself: “Is it worth it?”.

