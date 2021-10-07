Amanda Seyfried on sex scene with Julianne Moore in Chloe: “I couldn’t wait”

Back on TV tonight Chloe: Between seduction and deception, famous erotic thriller with Amanda Seyfried, Julianne Moore And Liam Neeson not exactly lucky in terms of critics but became famous for a hot sex scene between the two leading actresses.

For the sequence, explicit to say the least, the young Seyfried at the time said she was enthusiastic, and in an interview he stated: “I was counting the days waiting for the moment when we were supposed to shoot it, I just couldn’t wait“.

Director Atom Egoyan knew exactly where he wanted to go with the scene and what he needed to convey to the characters, and organized a rehearsal that the two actresses performed while dressed: “He took us to the bedroom of the hotel where we were shooting and made us rehearse the scene, but with our clothes on.“Seyfried said.”He was trying to explain what he wanted in detail, but I insisted on a change and make the sequence more delicate“, added the actress.”When it came time to undress we were technically ready and we took off our clothes and jumped into bed.“

For Seyfried, the end result was powerful: “It was great, a great team effort. But it was embarrassing. Because it is what it is – embarrassing. The intimate scenes are awkward.“

Moreover, an even more explicit version was originally written also of the sex scene between Chloe and Michael, but it was never known why the director himself decided to change it. Below we can offer you just another scene from the film, so if you want to see the more explicit one, don’t miss the broadcast of the film tonight.

For more information, we refer you to the review of Chloe and the tragic death that struck Liam Neeson during the filming.