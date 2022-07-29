Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Her First Emmy Nomination, The Dropout, and Her Relationship With Elizabeth Homes – The Hollywood Reporter

Amanda Seyfried has had two career-changing years. The movie star has long been one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses, from her roles in franchises like My goodness! and his scene-stealing supporting performances in comedies like Bad Girls to his nuanced and subtle work in works of art and essays such as first refurbished. But in 2021, with her portrayal of Hollywood star Marion Davies in David Fincher’s men, Seyfried earned his first Oscar nomination. And now with Hulu’s abandonmentSeyfried takes on her meatiest role yet (and has secured her first Emmy nomination), playing the charismatic, chameleon-like and morally committed Elizabeth Holmes.

Approaching Holmes was much less intimidating for Seyfried than taking on the role of Davies, he explains to THR. Seyfried had already gotten drunk on a podcast about Holmes (the Hulu limited series is based on the ABC News podcast of the same name) and devoured Alex Gibney’s HBO documentary. The inventor. When the offer came to play the disgraced founder and CEO of Theranos, it seemed like a no-brainer. The main intimidating factor was, of course, Holmes’ characteristic low voice.

Seyfried spoke with THR about Holmes’ process of perfecting the timbre while working on his farm in upstate New York, how award recognition is changing the opportunities afforded him, and the sometimes tumultuous filming process abandonment.

It seems that you are entering this new era of your career in terms of the recognition that your work is receiving, especially after your first Oscar nomination, for men.

This business is so fickle and weird. Prizes are just a weird thing. It’s circumstantial: David Fincher said, “You can play Marion Davies.” And that opportunity went straight to me being chosen abandonment. I’ve been working for a long, long time, with no expectations. I work because I want to work. Longevity is important, right? But there is always a hierarchy, that’s the way things are in any industry. So he continues to do it, and then the good work is suddenly recognized, for whatever reason, I’ll take it. So it becomes a snowball effect. But I need it? No. Are you feeling okay? Did it help me get better roles? Safely. I am very grateful. I am having amazing opportunities because of The Abandonment.

How did the project come about and what were your first impressions?

I have the script. She knew that Kate McKinnon was no longer a part of it. My agent read it and said, “Shit. Do you want to play Elizabeth Holmes? I was like, “Yeah. I caught that podcast, I saw The inventor. Safely. That’s a perfect opportunity right there.” I spoke with Katherine Pope, the producer, on the phone. I asked questions about where it would be filmed, how it would be filmed, what we were going to do. She gave me all the answers. I read the pilot script, I read episode two and I was like, “Oh my God, this is so, so well written. Quality, considerate.” [The script] it created a very good balance between the Elizabeth Holmes I felt I knew and the Elizabeth Holmes I wanted to know. Y [creator and co-writer Elizabeth Meriwether] added sparks, incredible moments of humor. I thought, “I’m reading something that feels very doable to me.” It felt like it wasn’t intimidating, like Marion Davies was intimidating to me. [With Marion], I was like, “Can I do this?” To this, I said, “I can do this, this is perfect for me. It will be difficult. I need to do a lot of preparation. And I’m ready for it. I have the time and energy. This is definitely what I want.” And that was it.

That’s very interesting, because he’s such a recognizable person with a different voice.

The voice was the only thing I said: “If I fuck this up? It’s not going to be good for the show.” But it is not that everything depends on one thing. There’s some heavy lifting, and it’s not how he moves, it’s how he talks. I can make the gestures of her, I’ve watched her long enough. I was already very familiar with it. It was really her voice where I was like, “I’m going to have to work really hard on that.” would send videos to [director and executive producer] Michael Showalter every other day. I live on a farm, full time. He would be feeding the animals, working on it. In my car, talking about her like her, saying things that he said in her TED talk about her.

Is that why it felt more natural than Davies, because you were already so familiar with her from podcast bingeing?

Absolutely. Seeing someone and being able to imitate them is incredibly satisfying. And I didn’t have that with Marion, and also Elizabeth Holmes is a contemporary. We’re essentially the same age, so it was a lot easier to relate to her in general. We were both on the dance team.

So your first day on set, when they say “Action!”, you have to do the voice and inhabit this character. Do you feel like it was all up and running from there?

No, I had to find it. Find him with the costume, makeup and hair. Every department was essential. I needed the hair, I needed the frizz. I needed the nails. And the costume, the flat shoes. I went from when she was 17 years old to when she was 28, 29… she covered a lot. And from the beginning, I felt more like I was playing an imaginary version of her, because we didn’t know much about her when she was in college. And it was great to go and evolve into that black turtleneck and red lipstick.

Was it shot in order or was it completely out of sequence?

Nope! It was horrible! Fuck television! We did three blocks. We did the first four episodes, not in order. It was so hard sometimes. But we always had a lot of fun. I mean, nothing is ever in order. But that was the most out of order thing I’ve ever shot.

Seyfried (center) as Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu limited series The Abandonment. Courtesy of Beth Dubber/Hulu

When you finished filming, did you think, “Okay, we’ve got something really special, I can’t wait for the world to see this”? Or were you unsure how it was going to turn out as a finished product? Where was your head when you finished work?

Well, it was kind of misleading, because I was watching cuts days later with Michael Showalter. At first, the first four episodes, she shot all of them. She was watching them cut together. So she knew the magic was happening. I felt it too. I was working with some really brilliant people — the writers, the directors, everyone was on their A-game. And we even lost our camera crew. [who left when Showalter did, as sometimes happens] midway, which was devastating. I definitely had a moment where I was like, “What is this show?” Michael Showalter was finished. Enter Francesca Gregorini. She didn’t know her very well. I mean, I liked her from the moment I met her. But she felt like the next phase of this relationship with the show. And I say, “I feel supported in a way, but I also feel completely lost at sea,” because our camera crew pulled out halfway through and I felt like I was losing the people who were helping me create this. We are all doing it together. And it felt like, “Wait, if you guys leave, then what happens?” And some fucking heroes come in, and they shoot it beautifully, and we get a new DP and it’s amazing. But it felt really scary. I’m putting a lot of work into this. I’d see cut-scenes and we’d also lose crew members. It’s a well-oiled machine and all of a sudden: “Hello, what’s your name? Well, amazing. Thank you.” It can be really complicated. And I’m literally talking about making movies. I know my job. I know what I do and how things work. And then I felt like it stopped working for a minute.

That must have been so jarring. Have you heard from Elizabeth Holmes since the show came out? (Holmes is now awaiting sentencing on fraud-related charges, and she faces up to 20 years in prison.)

No. Now that his trial is over, if he calls me, which I don’t think will happen, we can talk, I think. But there was so much litigation, the Disney lawyers were all over us as to what we could and couldn’t say. So I couldn’t get in touch with her, and I think it probably wouldn’t have been helpful to either of us.

Are there any TV performances that you particularly enjoyed this year?

kaitlyn dever [in Dopesick]. Holy shit. He would be lucky to be in a room with her one day. Colin Firth [in The Staircase]. Colin is fucking smart. I know he is a great actor. I have worked with him. Emmy [Rossum] in angelina. We haven’t worked together yet, but she’s a partner; We’ve both been working since we were younger. I always thought she was incredibly talented and I’m excited to work with her. [on an upcoming project].

Do you have someone you plan to take as a date to the Emmys?

I’m taking my husband [Thomas Sadoski]. If I could take my dog ​​with me, like Glenn Close did, I would, but I can’t. No, I’ll take Thomas. He couldn’t go to the Oscars. [But] here is the problem: it seems that it has premiere [for the upcoming Devotion at the Toronto International Film Festival] the same night as the Emmys. We found out about it a while ago and we said, “Obviously you’re coming to the Emmys,” but I feel bad because it’s a great war movie. I think it will come out on Thanksgiving. So he’s going to another premiere.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

