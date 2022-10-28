Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Life After Mean Girls

amanda seyfried confirms it: boys are disgusting.

In an interview with MarieClaire, Seyfried opened up about life after Bad Girls. As one of the most quoted movie stars on the planet, it’s no wonder some of her most infamous catchphrases have haunted her in real life, especially when she was recognized in public. Which she, she adds, didn’t happen very often…

(Cut to a scene of myself pointing to an invisible headband with little ears: “I’m a mouse, duh.”)

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

However, the times she did get recognized for her role in the iconic 2004 film, she says weren’t exactly pleasant experiences. The majority, she told the outlet, was about boys asking if it was raining.

As we all know, Seyfried’s character Karen Smith could tell the weather with her breasts. “It grossed me out,” she told marie claire. “He was like 18 years old. He was just disgusting.”

Why ‘Mean Girls’ Never Gets Old

Seyfried, now 36, has also opened up about her relationship with fame, telling the magazine that – comments about the rain aside – she liked being recognized very little when she was younger: “I think being really famous [de joven] It must be shit,” he said.

“It must make you feel completely insecure in the world. I see younger actors who think they have to hire security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can be stressful. I’ve seen what happens to my colleagues. So I bought a farm. I told myself: let’s do the opposite“.

Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls.

Among her companions, of course, is the co-star of Bad Girls Lindsay Lohan, 35, notorious for being mistreated by the press, and whose career and personal life seemed to crack under the enormous pressures of fame at a young age.

Luckily, Seyfried has his farm as a refuge. And that’s so good.

This article was originally published on Glamour.com.

Translation and adaptation: Blanca de Almandoz

This interests you:

This is what really happened when Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears were caught in a car after a night out

More clues about the sequel to ‘Mean Girls’?