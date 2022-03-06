Amanda Seyfried Plays Founder of Theranos

REFORM AGENCY

Mexico City

In 2003, when she was just 19 years old, Elizabeth Holmes became a founding entrepreneur of her company, Theranos, and dropped out of Stanford University. A decade later, Forbes named her the youngest American billionaire, valuing her brand at $9 billion. She exploded at the hands of the drugstore chain Walgreens and thousands of investors, many of them wealthy.

Today, at the age of 38, he awaits his sentence. He is guilty of three charges of fraud and one of conspiracy against those who believed in his revolutionary blood test system, through which, from a simple drop, a complete analysis was generated at a more affordable cost than professional studies. The rise of him and each comes to the screen goes Star +, which will offer this Thursday three of the eight episodes of The Dropout.

I read an article about the case in Vanity Fair and was extremely attracted to it, which led me to investigate further. Then I paused it for a couple of years and picked it up again when I was invited to an amazing podcast that was on it, and it’s what our series is based on.

At that point there was already a book, a documentary and many reports, and I thought do we really need to tell this story again? And I felt that what was still missing was addressing that human side, trying to understand who this woman was and what was happening to her, and that was my mission: to tell her story without judging, explained the writer Elizabeth Meriwether, in a video interview.

The plot is starring Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, Stephen Fry, Sam Waterston, Laurie Metcalf and William H. Macy, among others.

Amanda is wonderful! Naveen, Sam Waterston We have this incredible cast, who really gave some memorable performances, and I feel very lucky and grateful. It was very important to me that the complexity of each character was reflected, that no one was a caricature or ridiculed, and everyone understood that very well and did their best to achieve it. Really, his work lifts everything we wanted to achieve, highlighted Meriwether, 40, who had conquered the audience with the comedy New Girl.

Like many recent scandals, the Theranos scandal was exposed by the press. The Wall Street Journal published an investigation in 2015 that showed flaws in the flagship product and fraud in the company, which was dissolved in 2018 and led to the arrest of Holmes; he could receive a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison (20 for each charge).

As if delving into a real-life scandal was not enough of a challenge, both the author and her production team had to deal with the recordings in the middle of the real trial of the case, which led them to modify the script and the scenes according to their needs. what was published during the day.

That was the biggest challenge, without a doubt. Elizabeth’s trial started right when we started shooting, so we had everything ready, and suddenly, during the trial, they published new evidence, text messages, new people involved, and we tried to follow the thread and try to incorporate everything.

And many times we had to change scenes at the moment, so, to go on doing this show while all this was happening, it was really crazy, the author shared.