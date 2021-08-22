News

Amanda Seyfried plays with Cupid

in a Letters to Juliet A lonely American and an elderly woman seek lost love.

In the Italian city of Verona, tourists have long left love letters on Shakespeare’s famous balcony Romeo in Giulia.

Letters to Juliet

During her vacation, New Yorker Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) finds such a letter, a forgotten copy that has been there for fifty years. From then on, he hopes to reunite the writer Claire (Vanessa Redgrave) with her great love, Lorenzo (Franco Nero).

He also meets Claire’s grandson Charlie (Christopher Egan). How can I do Letters to Juliet The proceeds can already be guessed.

Not bad at all: the beautiful pictures of Italy with a wonderful atmosphere and the obvious benevolence of the likeable actors make this wonderful romantic comedy.

Vanessa Redgrave

It is no coincidence that director Gary Winick has chosen Vanessa Redgrave and Franco Nero as lovers of aging: they have been a couple for years. They met in 1967 on the set of Camelot.

In this film, they played two lovers: the knight Lancelot and Mrs Guinevere. The spark has also flown in everyday life.

About two years later, the couple had a son. They got married later, in 2006.


