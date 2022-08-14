Amanda Seyfried pressured to get naked at 19 or why the figure of the intimacy coordinator is important | celebrities

Despite the fact that currently most series and movies have an intimacy coordinator, that is, a person in charge of supervising the nude and sex scenes on the set to guarantee the physical and emotional safety of the actors, this figure is relatively new. . There was a time when actresses were unprotected against possible abuse by producers, directors and members of the technical team, and they agreed to perform certain scenes due to pressure or fear of losing their job, on many occasions, without being well informed. about what was required of them.

More than two decades have passed since Amanda Seyfried began in the world of interpretation. And although the actress nominated for an Emmy for her role in the series The Dropout He acknowledges that he came out “quite unscathed” from his beginnings in the industry, has confessed that he had to face uncomfortable situations and that he would have liked the figure of the intimacy coordinator to have been present in the filming at the beginning of his career. “At 19 years old, going around without underwear, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?», Said the interpreter in an interview for the magazine Porter. “I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why”.

Testimonies like Seyfried’s have been common among Hollywood actresses who, for decades, have seen how their safety and consent have been shamelessly outraged. It is precisely thanks to those who raised their voices and the appearance of movements such as #MeToo that filming began to include this new figure in the team that is in charge of ensuring the physical and emotional well-being of the performers in the most demanding moments of recording. committed. But the work of these professionals goes beyond agreeing on how much a sheet covers or how much meat is shown. His work begins long before filming begins, when the script is sent to the actors and the negotiation begins about how each of the sex scenes that appear in the production will be approached. A process in which the lawyers of each party, the representatives, the producers, the director and the interpreters themselves can intervene.

“In order for actors to fully consent to a scene, they must be fully informed about what is expected of them. Years ago it was not uncommon for directors to ask them to improvise while the camera was rolling, but these kinds of situations are dangerous and can lead to sexual harassment,” Amanda Blumenthal, HBO’s privacy coordinator, told S Moda on this article.

Precisely HBO is one of the pioneer chains in including this figure in the filming team. It was first implemented provisionally at the request of actress Emily Meade during the recording of the series The Deuce (2017), where she played a prostitute turned porn star. Meade wondered why there wasn’t a stunt team overseeing the intimate scenes, similar to the ones in the action scenes. The test was a success and the chain decided to extend this figure to all its productions.

The visibility of the abuses and uncomfortable situations suffered by Hollywood actresses in recent years have made this new position seem essential. “What they tell me the most is that they cannot believe that the job of privacy coordinator has not been created before,” the expert commented. A position that prevents the violent situations to which numerous actresses like Seyfried have been subjected at some point in her career.

Being such a new figure in the industry, some younger performers are only familiar with this way of working, while veterans find it new. And although, in general, it has been welcomed as something positive and necessary by the majority, others like Sean Bean disagree with the decision to include this professional in the filming. The interpreter of Game of Thrones Y The Lord of the rings criticized in a recent interview for the British media The Times the role of intimacy coordinators and felt that they “spoil spontaneity.” “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined if someone reduced it to a technical exercise,” she added. When the interviewer pointed out that these professionals can help protect actors, Bean reaffirmed her point by referring to actress Lena Hall and their comfort in the racy scene they shared on the series. snowpiercer, to which the interpreter was quick to react through his Twitter account. “If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and others in the room, I won’t need an intimacy coordinator. But if there is any part of me that feels weird, grossed out, overexposed, etc., I will challenge the need for the scene or I will want an intimacy coordinator, ”she pointed out. “They are a welcome addition to the set and I think they could also help with the trauma experienced in other scenes. Sometimes you need them, sometimes you don’t, but every person, scene and experience is different,” she concluded.

For its part, actress Rachel Zegler has emphasized the importance of these professionals and took the opportunity to talk about his experience with this new figure in the filming of West Side Story, where she shared erotic scenes with actor Ansel Elgort when she was just 17 years old and he was 25. «Intimacy coordinators establish a safe environment for the actors. I was extremely grateful for the one we had. They helped a newcomer like me and educated those around me who had years of experience. Spontaneity in intimate scenes can make you feel insecure.”