Amanda Seyfried protagonist of the Netflix movie

Amanda Seyfried in talks to star in the film Things Heard and Seen for Netflix
The star of Oh Mama! Amanda Seyfried is in talks for the lead role in the Netflix movie Things Heard and Seen, directed by the directors of American Splendor Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman.
The film is an adaptation of the book The appearance of things by Elizabeth Brundage, a thriller also liked by Stephen King, who wrote: “Ghosts, murders, a terrifyingly normal-looking psychotic and extraordinary writing. I liked it very much”.
In the book we follow the story of two families, the intertwining of their lives, the complex portrait of a marriage, and a study of the wounds that mark an entire community.
Pulcini and Berman will adapt the script, while Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu and Peter Cron of Likely Story will produce alongside Julie Cohen. Production is scheduled to begin next month in Hudson Valley, New York.
Here is the synopsis of the novel:
One late winter afternoon in upstate New York, George Clare comes home to find his murdered wife and three-year-old daughter alone – how many hours? – in his room. He recently accepted a post as a teacher of Art History at a local college, and moved with his family to a farm that the rumors of the village want to be “haunted”: a few years earlier, he was at the center of another fact of blood, the death of a couple of farmers, who left three teenage children. George quickly becomes suspect number one, and while his parents try to save him from the accusations, and the sheriff searches for evidence of guilt, the town opts for supernatural intervention, which seems confirmed by strange apparitions of objects, freezing gusts of wind. The three orphaned boys soon find themselves embroiled in the mystery, as the murder took place in what was their old childhood home.