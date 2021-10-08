Amanda Seyfried protagonist of the Netflix movie

Amanda Seyfried in talks to star in the film Things Heard and Seen for Netflix

The star of Oh Mama! Amanda Seyfried is in talks for the lead role in the Netflix movie Things Heard and Seen, directed by the directors of American Splendor Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman.

The film is an adaptation of the book The appearance of things by Elizabeth Brundage, a thriller also liked by Stephen King, who wrote: “Ghosts, murders, a terrifyingly normal-looking psychotic and extraordinary writing. I liked it very much”.

In the book we follow the story of two families, the intertwining of their lives, the complex portrait of a marriage, and a study of the wounds that mark an entire community.

Pulcini and Berman will adapt the script, while Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu and Peter Cron of Likely Story will produce alongside Julie Cohen. Production is scheduled to begin next month in Hudson Valley, New York.

Here is the synopsis of the novel: