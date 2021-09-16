Amanda Seyfried protagonist of the Netflix thriller

Amanda Seyfried and James Norton star in the Netflix thriller “Things Heard and Seen” due out in 2021.

“Things Heard and Seen” is the incipit reminiscent of a horror

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming film starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton “Things Heard and Seen” isn’t really a horror movie. As it was previously announced. The writers and directors Robert Pulcini And Shari Springer Berman (“American Splendor”) point out that their Netflix project is a supernatural thriller. The real horror of the story is in fact in marriage. Or rather, in the sinister marriage of the two spouses.

Based on the novel by Elizabeth Brundage of 2016 entitled All Things Cease to Appear, the film follows a Manhattan couple who move to a historic Hudson Valley suburb and discover a sinister darkness surrounding their marriage and which has a connection with their new home, considered by many to be “haunted”. In the cast of “Things Heard and Seen” there are also Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter and F. Murray Abraham. The film is out on the popular Netflix streaming platform on April 30, 2021.

The two protagonists

Amanda Seyfried, American actress and model, known for her role, from a very young age in “Mean Girls”, achieved success and international fame with “Mamma Mia!” and the sequel, where she plays the daughter of Meryl Streep. Among the numerous subsequent films, Seyfreid recently appeared in “Mank” where she demonstrates an extraordinary performance. James Norton, a British actor active in theater, cinema and television, is better known internationally for his roles in “An Education” and in the latest adaptation of the novel by Louis May Alcott, “Little Women”. He is best known for his performance in the TV movie “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” in the BBC TV series “War and Peace” and in the most recent Amazon show “McMafia”.