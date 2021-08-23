Amanda Seyfried publishes a moving memory of her friend Bill Paxton

In 2017 he described it as “An extraordinary and supportive father figure”, capable of making you “Feel as if anything is possible”, today Amanda Seyfried she went back to talking about her friend Bill Paxton in a moving memory entrusted to his Instagram account.

Disappeared in Los Angeles on February 25 four years ago, due to a stroke after surgery with an open heart, the actor had shared with his friend and colleague the set of the series Big Love. Experience Seyfried refers to in the post that reads:

“Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve put away over the years has been mostly fun, but every now and then I find one that brings me to my knees. I was lucky enough to know this man and to feel his warm, bright light so often while playing his daughter in Big Love. He was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss him ”.

Sam Raimi’s Darkman turns 30, the film that angered Bill Paxton

In the series Paxton played Bill Hendrickson, the fundamentalist and polygamous father of a Mormon family, with Seyfried as the eldest daughter and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny And Ginnifer Goodwin as his three wives. Aired on HBO for five seasons the series boasts the excellent endorsements of Ellen Burstyn, Philip Baker Hall, Aaron Paul, Harry Dean Stanton And Bruce Dean.