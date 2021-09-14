Amanda Seyfried regrets Les Miserables: “When I hear how I sang I get nightmares”

Amanda Seyfried reveals her dissatisfaction with her singing performance in Les Miserables and reveals that looking back on it, she still has nightmares.

Not all actors are satisfied with their past performances. Amanda Seyfried has publicly confessed to having nightmares when it concerns Les Misérables by Tom Hooper because of his poor singing talent.

The radiant Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne in Les Misérables

In the adaptation of the famous musical, Amanda Seyfried plays Cosette, the illegitimate daughter of Fantine (played by Anne Hathaway in an Oscar-winning performance). However, Seyfried confessed to Variety that her voice was too weak for the role. Tom Hooper did not use the pre-recorded tracks for musical performances by having all the actors sing live on set, a procedure that terrified Seyfried:

“There are many moments in my career that I totally think about. I would like to do Les Misérables all over again because of my singing performance. I still have nightmares at night. Singing is a more forgiving practice than acting in some ways. When I play scenes. moving or exciting I feel I am present, I feel good and it is cathartic. The singing works the same way. The emotion through the music is so magical. When your voice gets where you want it and you feel it is powerful enough. This, in Les Misérables, it didn’t happen. “

Guardians of the Galaxy, Amanda Seyfried: “I said no to Gamora because I thought it would be a flop”

The actress continues: “My voice was really weak. Today I feel I could play Cosette, I worked a lot to strengthen my voice and increase stamina. I worked on my vibrato, which was non-existent. From a technical point of view, I was really dissatisfied with as I sang. “

Amanda Seyfried repeated the singing experience also in Mamma Mia! and in the sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The actress recently joined the cast of Mank as the silent diva Marion Davies, a role that could earn her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.