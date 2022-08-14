Amanda Seyfried remembers being a teenager and being pressured to shoot nude scenes

amanda seyfried She is 36 years old, but her career began long before that, when she was just 11. At first, she started out starring in clothing modeling campaigns and eventually landed a recurring role on an American soap opera called As the World Turns Out.

From then on, she began to participate in some series in minor roles until she finally got the role that launched her to fame in 2004. She was Karen Smith, one of Regina George’s friends in Mean Girls. This role opened the doors of Hollywood and allowed him to get new jobs. Nevertheless, the experience was not entirely pleasant for the actress.

Karen Smith, the role of Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls.

The interpreter revealed that she had to deal with several uncomfortable situations during that period of time. “Being 19 years old and having to walk around wearing only my underwear… ‘are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?’” Seyfried. “Oh, I know why. She was 19 years old and she didn’t want to let anyone down. I wanted to keep my job, that’s why.” revealed.

The truth is that these sayings are largely related to the whole #MeToo movement, where a large number of actresses have revealed that due to fear or pressure to lose their jobs they had to submit to doing things with which they did not feel comfortable. In the case of Seyfried, the situation did not escalate as is the case of other colleagues who became victims of sexual abuse. Still, it cannot be overstated that this was a matter of sexism and abuse of authority.

Also, amanda seyfried remembered all the unpleasant situations that he had to face after having been part of the comedy starring Rachel McAdams Y Lindsay Lohan. In her own words, she felt ‘disgusted’ by some male fans who came across her and quoted her character’s lines predicting her prognosis with her breasts. “He was 18, he was just disgusting.”

Related news

After passing through Mean Girlsthe actress was able to detach herself from the role of Karen Smith and it was in this way that she got other roles until finally becoming the protagonist of Mamma Mia, the role for which she is most remembered. Then she starred Jennifer’s Body in 2009, together with Megan foxa film that also meant a problem for Foxwho was totally sexualized both by the film’s producers and marketing and by viewers.

Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer’s Body.

Luckily for everyone, times have changed (a little) and Amanda Seyfried became part of more serious productions And they make her feel comfortable and safe. Among her most recent work is the Oscar-nominated, Mank and the series The Dropoutwhich was very well received by critics and earned him a nomination for the emmy awards. He is currently filming the new series of AppleTV+, The Crowded Roomwhere he shares a cast with Tom Holland.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.