Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried remembers being a teenager and being pressured to shoot nude scenes

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 45 2 minutes read

amanda seyfried She is 36 years old, but her career began long before that, when she was just 11. At first, she started out starring in clothing modeling campaigns and eventually landed a recurring role on an American soap opera called As the World Turns Out.

From then on, she began to participate in some series in minor roles until she finally got the role that launched her to fame in 2004. She was Karen Smith, one of Regina George’s friends in Mean Girls. This role opened the doors of Hollywood and allowed him to get new jobs. Nevertheless, the experience was not entirely pleasant for the actress.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 45 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Beyoncé and the stars that shine without using their nets

32 seconds ago

Eurovision 2023: these are the seven candidate cities in the United Kingdom

7 mins ago

The modern musical movies you have to see NOW

12 mins ago

The unpredictable reason why Jennifer Aniston is the most envied actress in Hollywood

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button