Amanda Seyfried replaces Kate McKinnon in the Hulu miniseries

The series traces the story of the disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

Sara Amanda Seyfried to take on the role of an entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, a miniseries coming soon on Hulu. The actress takes over from the veteran of the Saturday Night Live Kate McKinnon who gave up the role last February, after she was cast as the star of the series two years ago, which she also executive produced.

The plot of The Dropout

The Dropout, based on the ABC News podcast of the same name, will tell the story of the disgraced young businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes who, at just 19 years old, in 2003, founded the (alleged) revolutionary company Theranos. Having reached a value of about 10 billion dollars in a few years, the company – which promised to develop state-of-the-art technologies in the health sector such as minimally invasive and more precise blood tests – ensured Holmes enormous popularity, at least until it was overwhelmed by scandal. In fact, it was found that the technologies developed by the company did not deliver on their promises and that many of the claims made by CEO and CEO Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani to investors were false. Charged with computer fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, Elizabeth Holmes was faced with a trial in which she pleaded not guilty. The case continues in the San Jose District Court, in the United States, and Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison.

Amanda Seyfried, who just recently received her first Oscar nomination for Mank by David Fincher, on the small screen he has already starred in series such as Big Love, Veronica Mars and in the revival of Twin Peaks. She also worked as a voice actress in the animated series American Dad! And Family Guy. Of The Dropout, in addition to being a protagonist, she is also an executive producer.