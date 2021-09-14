Amanda Seyfried returns to superhero movies: “I’m not a fan of the green screen”







Amanda Seyfried she thinks she wouldn’t have enjoyed working in a superhero movie. The actress is receiving several rave reviews for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher’s new film, Mank, dedicated to the making of the 1941 classic Fourth Estate, with Gary Oldman in the title role. After debuting in teen comedy Mean Girls, Seyfried has had a very successful career. Among his most famous films they are certainly remembered Oh Mama! film, Les Misérables And First Reformed.

In the past, the actress had been offered the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy (then went to Zoe Saldana), but turned it down at the time because he thought the film would not be successful. Speaking to the Associated Press, Seyfried admitted that there may be limits to making certain films and that those limits, from his point of view, also apply to superhero films. The actress explained that she was not a big fan of the techniques used to make these types of films (for example, acting in front of the green screen) and admitted that, whenever she was offered a role in a cinecomic, she had to insist. to assert his will not to take part in it.







However, Seyfried recognizes the importance of the genre, as well as its legacy and the incredible variety of worlds and universes they are able to transport viewers into. “I guess there aren’t many agents who I thought their clients wouldn’t benefit from a great superhero movie, but I’ve always had to fight against that philosophy. I think cinecomics are wonderful. They simply manage to transport you to this incredible universe that does not exist. They are fun and I truly believe that, for today’s children, they can be a great legacy in the future. But to be honest I don’t care about that ‘physical’ aspect of acting, much less being forced to let my imagination travel so much every day. I’m not a fan of the green screen, that’s the truth. I want to have fun when I work. “

Every actor clearly has personal tastes and, as these statements show, superhero movies are not the favorite genre of Amanda Seyfried. Thanks to the success of Mank, it is certain that the actress will still have many opportunities in the future. To date we do not know where her path will lead her, nor what challenges she will eventually be ready to take on. What is certain, to date, is that we will almost certainly never see her acting in a cinecomic.