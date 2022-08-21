Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Was Pressured To Film Nude At 19

To the long list of actresses who have denounced abuse and harassment in the Hollywood industry, the actress amanda seyfried has been added to count when it was pressured to film a nude scene at 19 years-old.

In an interview with Porter, the actress assured that she has come out “pretty unscathed” in her work, although she recalled a ugly and hard experience that he lived when he began his successful career in the industry.

At 19, going around without underwear, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Yes, I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I had to keep my job. That is why, ”said the artist, who did not mention in which production this happened.

Previously, Amanda had already told that she faced several unpleasant situations due to her role as Karen in Mean Girls, in 2004, where her character could predict the weather with her breasts. For this reason, some men approached her to ask her if it was going to rain.

I was disgusted. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross,” she admitted in an interview with Marie Claire.

Seyfried’s latest work is The Dropout, a miniseries created by Elizabeth Meriwether that earned him an Emmy nomination. Her next project is The Crowded Room, where she will share shots with Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum.

jvc