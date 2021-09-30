Amanda Seyfried reveals why she turned down the role of Gamora







As many of you already know Amanda Seyfried during the development of Guardians of the Galaxy was offered the role of Gamora, promptly rejected by the actress after a first meeting with Kevin Feige. Well, many years later, the actress returned to talk about the thing, finally revealing the real reason that led her to reject a role that later proved to be of enormous success that helped to increase the notoriety of her interpreter today, Zoe Saldana.

The opportunity to talk about the story again was the promotion of his latest film to be released You Should Have Left and during the interview he explained what happened and why he then decided to decline the offer: “I often think about it. I’m not really a big spectator of Marvel movies, which I think, is why at the time I was like, “Ah, I don’t want to be green. It really is so much work. ” I remember once talking about Jennifer Lawrence, and we discussed how long it would take to go blue, and I immediately thought “It looks like hell on earth”, because then you come on set and you’re only there for a couple of hours, and then you have to take it all off. the real reason I refused was literally that ”.







What about probably in the end all things fell into place because the Gamora from Zoe Saldana it’s nothing short of perfect so we can’t really imagine the character without his face don’t you think? Meanwhile, we know that we will see again Zoe Saldana in the announced third chapter of the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy which will be directed once again by James Gunn, after his reinstatement. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 should leave as soon as the director completes his work in the DC Universe with The Suicide Squad.

Regarding the third chapter of the saga, we know that the film had already been written by James Gunn and that the delays are mainly due to the incident of his dismissal and subsequent reinstatement.