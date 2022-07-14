Amanda Seyfried Says Her Elizabeth Holmes Voice in ‘The Dropout’ Is ‘An Accent’

ads

It’s a good week for Amanda Seyfried’s career. the Bad Girls alum received his first Emmy nomination on Tuesday, July 12. For months, critics had praised the actress for her performance in abandonment. In the limited series, Seyfried was able to play the fraudulent Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes with a deep sense of empathy. Fans were impressed with the level of nuance that Seyfried brought to the role and the voice that she adapted for the Hulu series.

‘The Dropout’ star Amanda Seyfried | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Amanda Seyfried loved researching Elizabeth Holmes for her role in ‘The Dropout’

Although Seyfried has been acting for nearly two decades, abandonment it was a new experience for her. Because she was playing a real person, she had access to a lot of information that helped her build Holmes’s version of her. the Dear John The actress studied deposition tapes, YouTube videos of Holmes on stage and more to help her prepare for the role. She studied everything from the way Holmes manipulated his voice to how the Theranos founder rarely blinked as he was deposed.

In the meantime Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy FallonSeyfried revealed how much he loved filming the dropout. “It was the most fun I’ve ever had,” exclaimed the Emmy nominee. “And you know what, a bunch of my actor friends were like, ‘God, you’re a character actor.’ And I was like, ‘I never thought of it that way. It’s so much more fun to play people who are a little bit detached from who you are. I’m always playing a version of myself, right? And I love it. And I’m good at it, depending. And this was just a completely different ballgame, and I really loved it.”

‘Mean Girls’ Alum Opens Up About the Voice She Adopted for Her Emmy-Nominated Role

Moving on, Seyfried shared that although he was playing a real person, it was his interpretation of Holmes. There were some idiosyncrasies that Holmes had that Seyfried was never able to imitate perfectly. A clear example is the voice of Holmes. the My goodness! star is a natural soprano and just doesn’t have the vocal range to mimic Holmes’s voice naturally.

“It’s not that deep,” Seyfried shared of her vocals on abandonment. “Listen, it’s my version. I always have to remind people that this is my version. I’ll never be able to go that low, but I’ll go as low as I can with spin.” Interestingly, Seyfried considers her Elizabeth Holmes voice to be an accent rather than a diminution of her own voice. In an interview with The New York Times, she opened up about her infamous voice.

Seyfried says her Elizabeth Holmes voice in ‘The Dropout’ has an accent

“For me, it’s an accent,” Seyfried shared of her voice on abandonment. “For a long time, I refused to do it. And then, after the trial, a couple of months later, one of the doormen of the building where I stay said to me: can you do the voice? And I did. And I was like, Hmm, it feels good. It has done me good.

Perhaps one of the reasons Seyfried didn’t want to use the voice often is that he wanted to protect his natural voice. While he was filming abandonment, he worked diligently with a vocal coach to make sure he didn’t damage his own voice. “It also makes me very nervous to lose my voice because I’m a singer,” Seyfried shared. “I was always in contact with my voice coach for anything, especially to talk deeper.”

Clearly, Seyfried’s hard work on the voice and his overall character paid off. abandonment it certainly appears to be “an inspiring step forward” in his career.

