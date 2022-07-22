Amanda Seyfried Says She Lost ‘Wicked’ Movie Role to Ariana Grande

She has been changed for good. Amanda Seyfried repeated for her Nasty movie audition while playing Elizabeth Holmes on Hulu The stall.

The mean girls star, 36, was asked about the craziest thing she did to get a role during an interview with In the wings released on Tuesday, July 19, and its response came as a major surprise to fans. “I have dreams that I still audition for Nasty“said Seyfried. “Last summer, when I was playing Elizabeth on the weekends, I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it so badly I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, gotta play the last scene of The stall tuesday. I’ll give you my Sunday.’”

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The Oh mom! The actress added: “I literally bent over backwards playing the toughest role of my life.”

In the end, the role of the good witch went to Ariana Grandewho will play opposite Cynthia Erivo like Elphaba in Jon M Chuthe film adaptation of the hit musical. Although she didn’t make it, Seyfried said she was grateful to have gone through the grueling process.

“I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove,” the Emmy nominee told the outlet. “Because since [2012’s Les Misérables], I said to myself: ‘I need to be better. I have to do better. So whatever happens next in terms of musicals, I’m finally ready.

The 29-year-old Nickelodeon alum announced her involvement in the Nasty film in November 2021 but production details have been kept fairly secret. The film will debut in two parts, with the first set to hit theaters in 2024.

Fans of the musical are eager to see how it will come to life on the big screen, and OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth has no doubt that the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer will be proud. “I’ve known Grande since she was 10, so Ariana, I’m very, very proud of you. She knows, the Joy alum, 53, gushed entertainment tonight in March. “We speak every day and it is an honor and a pleasure to pass the wand and the crown to you.”

The Tony winner shared the stage with Idina Menzel in the 2003 production of Nasty, which earned them both critical acclaim. While Chenoweth is excited about the new rendition, the Frozen star, 51, sang a slightly different tune.

“The answer is, yes, I’m very excited and I know it’s in good hands and I’ve sent so much love to Cynthia and Ariana and I’m here for them if they need me,” Menzel told Broadway.com earlier. This year. “And yeah, I’m a little sad just being older and not being able to play the part, you know?” And that’s the plain truth.

Menzel explained that it was “hard” not to return to the Emerald City after all these years. “It’s aging and taking on the role and what that means to me and how it’s changed my life. I love it, and I miss her, I guess, is what I’m trying to say,” she added. “Julie Andrews couldn’t play Eliza in [the film version of] my lovely lady, right? But then she had music sound.”

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

