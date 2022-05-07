Amanda Seyfried Shines at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event in New York City

Amanda Seyfried looked radiant as she arrived at Variety’s Power Of Women 2022 event in New York City on Thursday.

The actress, 36, modeled an attractive aquatic girl model that included baggy pants with clips.

She was joined at the event by the likes of comedian Sarah Silverman, whom she met on the red carpet leading up to the party.

Amanda completed her monochrome look by tucking her aqua turtleneck top into the high-waisted belt on her retro-inspired pants.

The star’s long, leaky blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

Bronze eyeshadow on her lids made her blue eyes pop and vibrant pink lipstick was applied to her package to complete the makeup look.

Amanda is accessorized with a black leather wristwatch and a diamond ring on her little finger.

After taking the obligatory bachelorette photos, the Mean Girls actress eagerly snapped the photos with Sarah.

The 51-year-old comedian showed off her slim figure in a tight leopard-print midi dress with three-quarter sleeves.

Her sassy black locks were pulled back into a high bun and she opted for a natural makeup look that consisted of a little pink blush on her cheeks and tinted lip balm.

Sarah gave her group a head start, slipping her feet into a pair of black combat boots.

Amanda is one of the honorees on Variety’s Power Of Women 2022 show along with Drew Barrymore, Camila Cabello, Kim Cattrall, Queen Latifah and Venus Williams, according to Diverse.

This year’s event was held at The Glasshouse in New York City and presented in association with Lifetime.

According to the outlet, Variety’s annual Power Of Women event brings together “an intimate group of benevolent women chosen as Variety honorees, as well as the most powerful women working in media and entertainment.”

Amanda, Drew, Camilla, Kim, Queen Latifah and Venus graced the cover of Entertainment magazine’s coveted Women’s Power issue, which hit newsstands Wednesday, May 4.

Epic Reunion: This year’s event was held at The Glasshouse in New York City and presented in association with Lifetime; (L-R) Camila Cabello, Queen Latifah and Amanda Seyfried pictured

Amanda is being honored for her work with the International Network for Relief, Relief and Aid, known as INARA.

The nonprofit organization that “provides access to life-changing medical and mental health care for children affected by conflict,” according to the INARA website.

“These children have been injured or traumatized by the horrors of war, post-conflict or due to unsafe living conditions.”

Amanda is a member of the INARA Board of Directors, along with her husband, Thomas Sadosky, 45.