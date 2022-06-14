Amanda Seyfried stands out with a duel of red and black colors in TriBeCas colors in

The actress has chosen a dress by Carolina Herrera and a summer suit by Zadig & Voltaire

The tribeca festival is being, one more year, a continuous parade of style and personality thanks to luxury guests from Jennifer López, who came a few days ago to present her documentary, ‘Halftime’, as well as Eva Longoria, who has left us to remember how a blazer should be combined with extra long pants to appear taller (with the help, also of some platforms).

Now it’s Amanda Seyfried’s turn. The actress has attended the event, which is taking place in New York City, to present the series ‘The Dropout’, that has arrived in Spain through Disney +. It recounts the life of Elizabeth Holmes, the character played by Amanda Seyfried, founder of Theranos, who tries to revolutionize the health industry and start a technology company.. “Money, Romance, Tragedy, Disappointment”, are some of the words included in the description of this great mystery production.

To promote it, participate in conferences and view other screenings that have been released within the framework of TriBeCa, the actress has attended the festival and has left us two looks to remember. The first of them came with the premiere of ’88’, where she appeared dressed in a red Carolina Herrera minidress belonging to the Resort 2023 collection; a style devised by her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, where the makeup applied by Geniveve Herr, who has worked with actresses like Jennifer Connelly, Kristen Stewart or Julia Roberts.

This red minidress has straps, sweetheart neckline and a draped front that gives it a flattering texture without falling into eccentricities. That is carried by the back of the design, with several layers of tulle and fabric that start from the back itself and that generate the volume it needs so as not to become just another dress on the red carpet. Finally, the actress She has opted for high-heeled sandals that match the color of the dress.

Arthur Holmes / GETTY

Opting for the contrast of colors, the protagonist of ‘Mamma Mia!’ attended the ‘Clip & Conversation’ conference with a very different two-piece suit to what we usually see for two details. The first is that shiny black sequins abound throughout the garments and, second, that the pants offer a summer version and abandon the length to show off legs, just as Kristen Stewart did at the gala of the Oscar, on March 27.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY

To complete this creation of Zadig & Voltaire, super simple and minimalist, opted for a white shirt buttoned up to the neck, as well as lounges to match the suit. In addition, her hairstyle was more than adequate, since she finished off the ‘glamor’ that this outfit exudes with a loose hair with water waves, very characteristic of the 50s. So was the makeup, with peach tones, eye shadows in pink and orange tones and matching lips.