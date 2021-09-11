Amanda Seyfried star of a no-scare thriller

D.fter the Oscar for the supporting role in Mank, Amanda Seyfried returns as the absolute protagonist in the psychological thriller The appearance of things. Netflix movie released yesterday and which, at least from the premises, seemed to fit easily into the prolific contemporary thriller genre successfull.

But, unfortunately, the two directors Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini they have opted for a delusional mixture of spiritism and marital drama. Watering Elizabeth Brundage’s solid novel into one predictable narration without pathos which also penalizes the rich cast deployed.

The appearance of things, the plot of the movie

Based on the cult novel of the same name, the film is set in the 80s and tells Catherine’s story (Amanda Seyfried), restorer, and George (James Norton), professor of art history. A pair who moves from Manhattan, with his little daughter, to the small village of Chosen, in the state of New York, where George received the prestigious assignment of teaching in the city college.

But Catherine, who suffers from a debilitating eating disorder and does not like the new arrangement at all, little by little she feels more and more isolated. He starts to restore the old mansion out of boredom but soon discovers that within the walls – literally – are hiding a series of terrible secrets. All this as her marriage begins to fall apart; for reasons and secrets that accumulate but above all because the professor has a passion for female students.

Although Elizabeth Brundage’s starting point is a solid and dry analysis of the couple’s relationship, the film directed by the couple Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini it collapses miserably in the face of its own ambitions.

Self the cinematic reference is clearly the super classic Anguish by George Cukor – with poor Ingrid Bergman slipping into madness because of her husband -, the two filmmakers look for an unlikely synthesis between conjugal and supernatural thriller at the same time. The unfortunate Amanda Seyfried is in fact obsessed with the presence of potentially evil spirits without realizing that the real demon that lurks in the house is the cheating, narcissistic husband.

The electric toothbrush moves by itself, the house smells funny and the little daughter seems to see spirits. Like this the poorly kept secrets of the mansion, and its ghosts, slowly take possession of the young woman woman. However, a house lost in the middle of nowhere and a few creaking of doors are not enough to create the right tension; also because you understand, after a few minutes, where The appearance of things he wants to parry. AND the narration proceeds in fits and starts until the hasty, delirious finale.

A missed opportunity especially for the cast, since in addition to Amanda Seyfried, we find two beloved faces of 80s cinema: the always ambiguous F. Murray Abraham – Oscar award in 1985 for Amadeus – and the lovely Karen Allen, the first Indiana Jones Girl in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

