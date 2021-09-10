Amanda Seyfried stunning at the 2021 Golden Globes

It’s official: i Golden Globes 2021 will go down in history for their most stylish “home” red carpet ever (well, at least until today!).

After seeing the magnificent Yves Saint Laurent dress worn last night by Lilly Collins in the garden of his house, here is a magnificent one Amanda Seyfried more elegant and sensual than ever in her signature long dress Oscar de la Rentto. This is a sherbet-colored mermaid dress inspired by Old Hollywood glamor and completed by a shawl made up of handmade 3D flowers: a dream.

To complete the look of the splendid Amanda, hair left loose with soft and feminine waves that, speaking of Old Hollywood, remind us of the actresses who made the history of cinema in the 40s.

Sadly, Seyfried, who was vying for the “Best Supporting Actress” award for her role in “Mank”Remained at home empty-handed, but was consoled by the acclaim received on her social networks from her fans.