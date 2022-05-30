Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried takes Jaeguer-LeCoultre to another level.

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

The famous actress appears in a special photo session commissioned by the house as part of the 90th anniversary of the collection Reverse.

Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

Amanda Seyfried, a friend of the House, exudes an aura of calm and confidence, moving gracefully. She speaks with poise, authenticity and beauty. A beauty that transcends time. After her dazzling success in the film Mankfor which she was nominated as Best Supporting Actress both in the Golden Globes as in the Oscar, amanda seyfried has returned to the spotlight, with a specially commissioned photo shoot with Jaeger-LeCoultre. Celebrating femininity, the photos also mark 90 years since the Reverso was born.

Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre (RENDEZ-VOUS DAZZLING NIGHT & DAY)

For this photo shoot, Jaeger-LeCoultre collaborated with alice, a Dutch-born, New York-based photographer and artist famous for portraying women from their distinctively feminine point of view. In the new photos, Amanda is wearing a Reverse One Duet Moon rose gold bracelet from the current collection, combined with a rose gold bracelet and burgundy red leather strap. The style resonates perfectly with Amanda’s vision of contemporary femininity.

Amanda defines the brand as timeless.

Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

“If I had to define Reverso, I would say: timeless, innovative, pristine” “I like that watches can be worn with a shirt or a dress and still fit my style. The Reverse it always hits at that point.”

It’s hard to believe how much detail and art can be embossed into such a small case, and to have two sides that work so perfectly in one design is extraordinary. It echoes her ability to play many roles, be inventive, and use all the complexities of personality to bring out Amanda’s talent and finesse.

The star continues to collaborate with the house and has recently presented the brand’s new collection: RENDEZ-VOUS DAZZLING NIGHT & DAY for valentine.

Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre (RENDEZ-VOUS DAZZLING NIGHT & DAY)
Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre (RENDEZ-VOUS DAZZLING NIGHT & DAY)

Source link

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

Alexa Dellanos poses on her back in the garden, wearing a micro-thong that is lost between her body

4 mins ago

These are the films that won the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2022

5 mins ago

Depp vs Heard: Who will replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

16 mins ago

AMLO accuses “scandal” by checkpoint during his tour in Sinaloa

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button