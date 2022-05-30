Amanda Seyfried takes Jaeguer-LeCoultre to another level.

The famous actress appears in a special photo session commissioned by the house as part of the 90th anniversary of the collection Reverse.

Amanda Seyfried, a friend of the House, exudes an aura of calm and confidence, moving gracefully. She speaks with poise, authenticity and beauty. A beauty that transcends time. After her dazzling success in the film Mankfor which she was nominated as Best Supporting Actress both in the Golden Globes as in the Oscar, amanda seyfried has returned to the spotlight, with a specially commissioned photo shoot with Jaeger-LeCoultre. Celebrating femininity, the photos also mark 90 years since the Reverso was born.

For this photo shoot, Jaeger-LeCoultre collaborated with alice, a Dutch-born, New York-based photographer and artist famous for portraying women from their distinctively feminine point of view. In the new photos, Amanda is wearing a Reverse One Duet Moon rose gold bracelet from the current collection, combined with a rose gold bracelet and burgundy red leather strap. The style resonates perfectly with Amanda’s vision of contemporary femininity.

Amanda defines the brand as timeless.

“If I had to define Reverso, I would say: timeless, innovative, pristine” “I like that watches can be worn with a shirt or a dress and still fit my style. The Reverse it always hits at that point.”

It’s hard to believe how much detail and art can be embossed into such a small case, and to have two sides that work so perfectly in one design is extraordinary. It echoes her ability to play many roles, be inventive, and use all the complexities of personality to bring out Amanda’s talent and finesse.

The star continues to collaborate with the house and has recently presented the brand’s new collection: RENDEZ-VOUS DAZZLING NIGHT & DAY for valentine.