Amanda Seyfried talks about her Oscar nomination for Mank

“Mank” star Amanda Seyfried keeps her phone silent and turns off all notifications, so when she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress as Marion Davies in David Fincher’s film, her press officer called her mother and woke her up with the good news.

What did Amanda Seyfried say at Variety’s Awards Circuit?

“It’s nice to talk about something you care about and are proud of,” Seyfried told the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. “And he’s a person who existed, and we have to reshape his legacy.”

His work with David Fincher

In this week’s episode, Seyfried talks about working with David Fincher on his old Hollywood exam of one of the greatest films ever made, “Citizen Kane”. He also shares exclusively with Variety the recording of “Popular” from the hit musical “Wicked,” directed by Universal Pictures and “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu. Wanting to play the role of the good witch Glinda, she also talks about touring Los Angeles with “Les Misérables” star Samantha Barks, her personal choice for Elphaba and singing “For Good”. here is an excerpt from the interview with Variety.

What roles do you feel attracted to these days?

Seyfried: Change. It got a little more specific as I got older. I want to be in the hands of a great director. The script is obviously where it all starts, right? It is the basis of the whole project. It has to be interesting, at least to the point where it makes sense. I hate reading. I am an audible person and in the first 10 pages of the script I know if it will be something I want to be a part of. And the older I get, the better the roles, which wasn’t true. Once you have a baby, you are no longer the gullible. Now I can play moms, who are innately more interesting to me.