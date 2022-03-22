Amanda Seyfried talks about the challenges playing Elizabeth Holmes, the young woman who promised to change the world and ended up in jail for multi-million dollar scams

Thanks to the different claims of the feminist movements -and despite the fact that there is still a long way to go- we can say that the entertainment universe did not turn a deaf ear and some doors began to open to produce stories from diversity. Whether in the technical teams as the roles that were offered to the actresses, little by little we began to see fictions focused on empowered female characters, leaders, owners of their own destinies and with problems that had them as the center (and not as accessories).

However, it wasn’t until very recently that they were also allowed to be mean. . Moving away from that romanticization of women that “everything you can”, we find narratives about villainous, selfish, murderous, swindling women or willing to do anything to achieve what they want. That is, we began to see that women were allowed the full spectrum of emotions, and not just those positive, maternal and angelic emotions and characteristics. .

It is as part of this movement that we find The Dropout a Star+ miniseries which tells the real case of Elizabeth Holmes. The young American woman who promised that she would change the world of medicine but that the end of her story was much less promising: she was found guilty of financial scams and she was sentenced to several years in jail.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. Photo: Michael Desmond/Hulu Michael Desmond

Exclusively, OHLA! she had the opportunity to chat with Amanda Seyfried about the challenges of her playing Elizabeth, what made her fall in love with The Dropout and what she would do if she ever crossed paths with the real Holmes.

Before getting involved with the series, how much did you know about the scandal involving Elizabeth Holmes? Do you feel that there is something you have learned about her during the process of building the character?

amanda seyfried. Know? We explore the person of her from all possible points and the writing of Elizabeth Meriwether – who tried to imaginatively fill in the gaps that we have of what we know really happened – is so considerate, so understanding, so “give and forgive”. But she is also tough, realistic and possible… So while I learn what I think happened and explore the possibilities, I also have to confess that I know absolutely nothing about her. .

Before I found out about the series, I had already seen the documentary and listened to the podcast. So she was already a fan of the story and she was also fascinated by Elizabeth Holmes. But, beyond that, she is quite a mystery. She Still she is!

For you as an actress, is it different when you have to work with a character that you know is based on a real person?

amanda seyfried. There are certain values ​​that I am still learning. In fact, this series was a great learning experience for me because the only characters based on real people that I played had already passed away a long time ago. It was much less pressure there!

In this case it is someone contemporary to me, he is my same age! He’s walking around there, it was mom at the same time we were filming the series. I feel that there is a certain responsibility to tell the truth, but also the freedom to explore those possibilities that I was telling you about because it is a fiction. A fiction based on real events . At a certain point I had to ‘turn my mind off’ so I wouldn’t be worried about what she might think of my work, because that was going to have a negative impact on my version of Elizabeth Holmes. The version that I was building.

Yesterday I watched the series with someone who really knew her and couldn’t stop thinking “That you think? Will he think I’m doing it right? What will be your opinion? Will you think I made the right decisions?”. I had to tell myself that it didn’t matter because this is a dramatization of a fascinating story and – at the end of the day – she might even get some supporters, which is way better than what she has right now!

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. Photo: Beth Dubber/Hulu Beth Dubber

I think that one of the most incredible things about this series is that it is able to explore, not the side of the enterprising woman and leader who can do anything, but that of the con woman who can have selfish attitudes. the spectrum of emotions! From your perspective, what do you feel the industry needs to continue working on?

amanda seyfried. Oh, my God! “Male roles now transformed into female”. Now we’re seeing a lot of stories coming back with a woman leading the cast and it raises this question of what’s really necessary and what’s not, what’s historically correct and what’s not? If they’re creating this character… why does she have to be a man or why does she have to be a woman. I feel like we’re losing focus and not asking ourselves what’s the best way to tell the story. .

Things are finally changing.

It’s so bizarre.

In a sense, I really respect Elizabeth Holmes for fighting for the idea that she believed in and going full force forward. Of course! I don’t respect all the decisions she made, but at first she didn’t let anyone tell her no. . Regardless of whether it was the right thing to do or not, she believed what she believed…and she thought she was doing the right thing. At some point, she wishes she’d had half that confidence when she was her age, even a quarter she’d settle for!

Luckily the new generations are completely different. I meet 21-year-old women who have an idea and tremendous self-confidence and it’s wonderful to see how far they go! I was always afraid of ‘stepping wrong’. I was afraid to say anything!