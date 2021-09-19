Amanda Seyfried talks about the possibilities at the Oscars | Cinema

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel,talked about his chances at the Oscars with ““, The new film by David Fincher that defined a”masterpiece“.

The actress appeared surprised when the host pointed out that her performance could secure her an Oscar nomination:

I accept it, I accept whatever they give me.

He later admitted that he worked hard:

I’ve worked hard, that’s for sure, it’s a beautiful film and I like my performance, but you never expect certain things to happen.

In another interview he then talked about Oh Mama and of the film:

The other day they asked me: “Which film should they shoot dedicated to making one of your films?”. And I replied: “You absolutely have to do one on Mamma Mia”. If you want an evasion movie, that would be perfect.

A couple of weeks ago we were invited by Netflix to the virtual junket of Mank and on that occasion we interviewed Amanda Seyfried, cast as Marion Davies, and Tom Pelphrey, who plays Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Herman’s brother (Gary Oldman in the film). Below you can find our video interview:

Mank is the biopic of Herman Mankiewicz, a journalist who became a screenwriter known for collaborating with Orson Welles in Fourth Estate but also for having worked on films like The Wizard of Oz, The idol of crowds And Men prefer blondes. Gary Oldman will play the role of Herman Mankiewicz, Lily Collins will be the secretary Rita Alexander, Amanda Seyfried will play the role of actress Marion Davies while Tuppence Middleton will be Sara Mankiewicz, wife of the protagonist.

Fincher first developed the film’s story in 1997, based on a script by his father Jack Fincher, himself a journalist (who died in 2003). Producing will be Cean Chaffin and Doug Urbanski.

Fincher hasn’t directed a film since 2014 (Gone Girl). In the meantime, however, he has worked on series such as Mindhunter And Love, Death & Robots, both for Netflix.