Amanda Seyfried, the 10 best films of the actress

She made us dream with romantic, funny, futuristic and disturbing stories: in any case she managed to be adored by the public. We are talking about Amanda Seyfried, American actress born in 1985 that many of us will remember for her role alongside Meryl Streep in Oh Mama!. But in his career there is much more: here his 10 best films to (re) watch to smile with her.

Anon – 2017

A brand new science fiction thriller which has no release date yet. Clive Owen plays a detective in a world where privacy and anonymity no longer exist. He discovers the character of Seyfried, a woman with no fingerprints who will lead him to investigate a crime.

First Reformed – 2017

Other thriller for adrenaline enthusiasts released last August. Ethan Hawke is a chaplain devastated by his son’s death and Seyfried is a young woman from her congregation. We do not reveal anything else.

Young becomes – 2014

You may not know, but Seyfried has also acted in films indie like this. A middle-aged documentary maker and his wife – played by two insecure and shy Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts – befriend a young, crazy and funny couple – Seyfried and an Adam Driver out of Kylo Ren’s shoes.

Les Misérables – 2012

The second one musical in which Seyfried was able to go wild as a singer. She plays Cosette and she’s doing really well!

In Time – 2011

Other sci-fi in which he plays a role super sexy alongside the rebel Justin Timberlake. The rich join the poor to subvert the world.

Blood Red Riding Hood – 2011

Inspired by the fairy tale of Little Red Riding Hood, but it is much less naive and much more horror. Seyfried’s character is just perfect.

Dear John – 2010

Adaptation of the novel by Nicholas Sparks, the perfect love story that romantics like. Plus, there’s Channing Tatum.

Letters to Juliet – 2010

Do you want even more romance? Then you will appreciate this film based on letters from the past, an absent boyfriend, an interesting new boyfriend and the beautiful Italian landscapes as a frame.

Oh Mama! – 2008

A musical that made history. Seyfried plays Sophie Sheridan, the daughter of Meryl Streep busy with wedding preparations and the search for her father, played by Pierce Brosnan. Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård also star. If you love the Greek islands, Abba and happy ending stories is the movie for you.

Mean Girls – 2004

Seyfried auditioned for both the roles of Regina and Cady, but eventually became Karen, one of the wicked protagonist’s friends in this one. teen comedy that made history.

