Amanda Seyfried, the beauty secrets that make her fascinating and ethereal

Una simple but constant beauty routine: Amanda Seyfried’s beauty secrets are many but within everyone’s reach. Let’s find out together how she always looks perfect!

She is one of the most anticipated actresses of the Oscar 2021. Nominated for her role in Mank, Amanda Seyfried she is not only good but also very beautiful. His magnetic gaze, accompanied by an always elegant bearing, captured the attention of the public from the very first moment.

At this point, a question arises: how can she be so beautiful? The American actress has often shared her beauty secrets with us women, revealing that she devotes a lot of time to self-care to make yourself perfect and charming. Let’s find out all her tricks to always look flawless.

Hair care

Long, blonde and soft hair: Amanda Seyfried is not a slave to water or even a hairdryer. The actress has indeed stated of wash your hair only once a week and to alternate washing with the use of dry shampoo.

Thanks to this trick, manages to avoid the damage caused by silicones present in hair cleaners but also those deriving from calcareous waters. The hairdryer is also banned, preferring theair drying so as not to stress the hair with the negative effects of hot air.

In one of the many interviews, he declared: “My secret is to avoid drying my hair with a hairdryer and also to prevent it from drying out when it is not necessary. To feel good, I need to look as natural as possible.”.

The bright blond it is enhanced by chamomile wraps that enhance its natural reflections, while styling is reduced to the essentials. Amanda Seyfried loves soft and simple waves – she has appeared with really straightened hair on very few occasions.

Face beauty routine

For Amanda Seyfried, skin care is a must. To have a face that is always luminous, the actress cleanses her face every evening with a delicate product and then applies a moisturizer suitable for her skin.

Just three products, therefore, to have a face at the top: in Amanda’s daily habits there is one cleanser, a cream and a face mask which sometimes applies to indulge in an extra cuddle.

Few moves also for the makeup, with a drizzle of eyeliner and a touch of nude lipstick on the lips. Natural make-up is what she prefers to enhance her natural beauty and enhance the blue of the eyes, which she often enhances with a smokey.

For daily makeup, Amanda Seyfried loves the concealer where it is needed and a base from light texture to even out the complexion. Green light to mascara to fill in the lashes and a little eyeshadow in warm shades of brown. The rule for not weighing down the face is only one and it is she who reveals it to us: “If I put a lot of lipstick, I only apply a little mascara to my eyes. Conversely, if I do heavy eye makeup, the lips remain naked”.

There choice of lipstick to combine with face make-up is not accidental. Its color is, in fact, designed to enhance the smile with regular white teeth, framed by full lips. Not infrequently, she loves to combine make-up with the outfit.

Skin care

There radiant skin by Amanda Seyfried is constantly protected from the attack of UV rays. Sunscreen is therefore essential for her, which thus prevents premature aging due to exposure to direct sunlight. According to some rumors, it seems that she is a lover of anti-aging creams.

Diet and physical activity

When it comes to Power supply, Amanda Seyfried becomes inflexible. Her toned and dry body is the result of a strict diet that she leads without failures, made of natural and above all raw products.

His diet is that of the 5 factors, with meals divided into 5 times of the day (breakfast, snack, lunch, snack, dinner) and consisting of all the nutrients. Lean proteins, carbohydrates, fiber, good fats and a sugar-free drink should not be missing from your table. Unmissable lunch with spinach and bean sprouts.

In diet by Amanda Seyfried, ample space is granted to healthy fish fats while the flesh is banished. The actress also limits the consumption of refined sugars to a minimum, despite being a lover of sweets. However, she is not a slave to sacrifices and does not deprive herself of a slice of her favorite cake.

Sports and physical activity they are at the center of self-care, through daily jogging and training sessions in the gym. Her day begins relaxing with a little yoga, which she practices before immersing herself in ordinary commitments. The benefits of these good habits are not only physical but also mental.

Who is Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried was born on December 3, 1985 by therapist Ann Sander and Jack, a pharmacist by profession. He started working from model from a very young age, just 11 years old, to then take off as actress, with the first role of 2004 in the cult film Mean Girls.

The American actress is nominated for the 2021 Oscars as Best Supporting Actress for David Fincher’s Mank.