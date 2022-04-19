Amanda Seyfried (‘The Dropout’): “Elizabeth Holmes’s ambition pushed her beyond limits”

Last 2021, Hulu surprised the world with ‘Dopesick: Addiction Story’, a themed drama series focused on the serious damage caused by the OxyContin pill. The project received numerous awards and recognitions, in addition to winning the affection of the audience. Now, the platform wants to repeat success with ‘The Dropout: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes’, another series whose plot adapts a true story within the world of medical advances: that of the creation of the company Theranos. Starring Amanda Seyfried, it arrives in Spain thanks to Disney+.

Looking ahead to the imminent premiere, at eCartelera we have spoken with Seyfried herself. The actress has revealed details about the character of Elizabeth Holmes and how hard it was to get into her story. “It was difficult because I usually worry about my characters”tells the interpreter about Holmes’s fall from grace due to his excessive ambition and his lies. “It was difficult to remember how all that fell apart with the health of the people at stake”.

Seyfried further explains that, despite knowing the true story and having studied it in depth with a lot of outside material, when interpreting it, he always had the hope that something would change. Establishes the comparison with ‘Titanic’, the film by James Cameron: “There’s always a part of you every time you watch ‘Titanic’ that wishes it didn’t sink.. Even if it is going to sink, because it sank”.

On the other hand, the actress stresses that the moral of ‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ should make us reflect as a society. “It is not only about how someone succeeded with nothing, but also about our responsibility in all of it. We helped build it, lift those people up because we wanted to believe them.”point.

excessive ambition

When it comes to empathizing and seeing herself reflected in Holmes, Seyfried believes that while it is true that she can be very ambitious, her character goes beyond the limits. Nor does he see her as someone optimistic but as a person who thinks of herself guided by an instinct for survival. And despite being based on her experiences as a teenager, there they could not be more different, because according to the actress, “I desperately look for the good in people, and that makes them walk all over me and take advantage of me”. An attitude that makes her one more victim of Holmes’ tricks. The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes premieres on Disney+ on April 20.